Oscars 2026: ‘Sinners’ Shatters Nomination Record in a Historic Year for Horror

Hollywood awoke to a historic announcement this morning as the 98th Academy Award nominations were revealed, dominated by the critically acclaimed horror sensation Sinners. In a year marked by the introduction of a landmark new category, this genre-defining film has rewritten Oscar history.

Record-Breaking Dominance

Sinners, the 2025 psychological horror film directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Hailee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan, earned a staggering 16 nominations. This officially makes it the most-nominated film in the 98-year history of the Academy Awards. It surpasses the previous record of 14 nominations, held jointly by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016).

Its nominations span the spectrum, including the prestigious Best Picture, as well as Best Director for Coogler, Best Actor for Jordan, Best Supporting Actress for Wunmi Mosaku, and Best Supporting Actor for Delroy Lindo. It also secured a nod in the inaugural Best Casting category, a testament to its celebrated ensemble.

A Landmark Year for Inclusion and Genre

The introduction of the Best Casting award, long advocated for within the industry, marks the first new permanent category since Best Animated Feature in 2001. It recognizes the critical, artistic contribution of casting directors.

Sinners’ unprecedented success signals a potential sea change for the horror genre at the Oscars. Historically underrepresented in major categories, the film’s sweeping recognition suggests a shift toward honoring artistic excellence irrespective of genre conventions.

The Contenders: A Diverse Field

While Sinners leads the charge, the field is rich with standout films. The melancholic Scandinavian drama Sentimental Value (Norway) follows with an impressive 9 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Joachim Trier, and two nods in Best Supporting Actress for Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.

Other major contenders include:

One Battle After Another : The epic war drama garnered 8 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, and three acting nods across supporting categories.

Marty Supreme : The vibrant musical biopic earned 7 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet.

Hamnet : The literary adaptation secured 6 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Jessie Buckley.

Frankenstein: The visually stunning reimagining also earned 6 nominations, heavily featured in the craft categories.

Notable Snubs and Surprises

The morning was not without its shocks. Despite critical acclaim, Greta Gerwig was notably absent from the Best Director category for Bugonia, though the film did secure a Best Picture nomination and a Best Actress nod for Emma Stone. The international sensation It Was Just an Accident (France) missed a Best International Feature nod but landed in the competitive Best Original Screenplay category.

In a pleasant surprise, veteran actor Ethan Hawke received his first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actor in Blue Moon. Jacob Elordi also broke into the awards circuit with a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Frankenstein.

When and Where to Watch

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will be hosted for the first time by the acclaimed writer and comedian Conan O’Brien. It will be broadcast live on ABC at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT and will be available to stream live and on-demand via Hulu.

Complete List of 2026 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirât (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Original Song

“Dear Me” – Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You” – Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” – Viva Verdi!

“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Live-Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

