Heavy Snowfall Paralyzes Afghanistan, Claiming Lives and Severing Vital Transport Links

Kabul, Afghanistan – A severe winter storm has swept across multiple provinces of Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 people and injuring three others, according to national authorities. The heavy snowfall has also severed critical transportation arteries, paralyzing movement across the country and compounding existing humanitarian challenges.

Human and Economic Toll

The National Disaster Preparedness Authority confirmed the human casualties and reported extensive damage to livelihoods. Hundreds of livestock have perished in the harsh conditions, and several homes have been damaged or destroyed, striking a severe blow to rural communities dependent on agriculture and animal husbandry.

Major Highways Severed

In response to the crisis, the Ministry of Public Works announced the temporary closure of key national highways. The strategic Salang Pass, a crucial link connecting northern Afghanistan to Kabul and the south, is among the routes shut down. Reports indicate extraordinary snow accumulations of nearly five meters in North Salang and about three meters in South Salang.

The disruption is nationwide. Roads in Ghazni, Daikundi, Bamyan, Ghor, Khost, and Maidan Wardak provinces have also been blocked. In western Ghor province, all major roads, including the vital Ghor–Kabul and Ghor–Herat highways, were closed following heavy snowfall and a severe storm on Thursday.

Localized Impacts and Rescue Efforts

Ghor Province: Mawlawi Mohammad Hamas, Head of Information and Culture, told media that snowfall overnight blocked not only inter-provincial routes but also roads linking district centers to the provincial capital, Ferozkoh. Snow-clearing teams have been deployed, but officials urge residents to avoid travel until conditions improve. The province, due to its mountainous terrain, faces such debilitating closures every winter.

Herat Province: Local authorities worked overnight to rescue hundreds of vehicles and passengers stranded on major routes, including the Herat–Islam Qala, Herat–Turgundi, and Herat–Kandahar highways.

Balkh Province: The severe weather has caused technical damage to the electricity import line from Turkmenistan, resulting in a widespread power outage in Mazar-e-Sharif city.

A Double-Edged Sword: Drought Relief Amidst Hardship

Despite the widespread disruption and tragedy, the heavy snowfall has brought a measure of hope to a country grappling with a persistent drought. Many citizens have expressed joy at the precipitation, which is critical for replenishing water tables and ensuring future agricultural yields.

However, this silver lining is overshadowed by immediate severe hardships, particularly for low-income and vulnerable communities who face heightened risks from the cold, damaged shelters, and lost income.

Broader Implications

This weather event underscores the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness and resilient infrastructure in Afghanistan. It highlights the acute risks posed by extreme winter weather to national transportation networks, public safety, essential services, and economic stability. The situation remains dynamic, with authorities assessing the full extent of the damage and coordinating response efforts across affected provinces.

