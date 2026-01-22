Afghanistan Outclass West Indies Again to Clinch T20I Series with Commanding Victory

Afghanistan’s cricketing ascendancy continued unabated as they overpowered the West Indies by 39 runs in Dubai on Wednesday, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match Twenty20 International series. In a display of disciplined and aggressive cricket, the Afghans outplayed their higher-ranked opponents in every facet of the game.

Batting Power Lays the Foundation

After being asked to bat first, Afghanistan’s top order delivered a commanding performance. Openers Sediqullah Atal (53) and Ibrahim Zadran provided a solid start, but it was the explosive Darwish Rasooli who anchored the innings with a masterful 68. Rasooli, continuing his rich vein of form from the first match, blended calculated aggression with deft touch, ensuring the scoreboard pressure mounted relentlessly. Late cameos from Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib propelled Afghanistan to a formidable 189 for four, a total that always looked challenging on a slowing Dubai surface.

Spin Web Strangles the Chase

The West Indies’ pursuit never found sustained momentum, crumbling under the relentless pressure applied by Afghanistan’s vaunted spin attack. Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the chief architect of the collapse, delivering a devastating spell that broke the back of the batting line-up. He removed the dangerous Evin Lewis (13) and then dismissed Johnson Charles for a golden duck on the very next ball. Earlier, a sharp direct hit from Ibrahim Zadran had run out Alick Athanaze, leaving the Windies reeling at 38 for 3 inside the powerplay.

A brief flicker of resistance came from captain Brandon King and the returning Shimron Hetmyer. The pair added 68 runs, with Hetmyer unleashing a blistering 46 off just 17 balls, launching a furious assault on the spin duo of Noor Ahmad and Nabi. King compiled a patient half-century (50 off 42 balls), but just as the chase seemed to be reviving, Afghanistan’s bowlers struck decisively.

Clinical Finish Seals the Deal

The dismissal of Hetmyer, caught in the covers off Fazalhaq Farooqi, triggered a terminal collapse. The West Indies’ lower order, tasked with a soaring required rate, had no answer to Afghanistan’s disciplined death bowling. The final five wickets fell for just 28 runs, bundling the Caribbean side out for 150 in 18.5 overs. Mujeeb finished with exceptional figures of 2 for 17, well-supported by Farooqi and the ever-reliable Rashid Khan, who maintained a vice-like grip in the middle overs.

A Statement Series Victory

This victory cements Afghanistan’s growing reputation as a formidable force in the T20 format. Currently ranked 10th in the ICC T20I rankings—four places below the 6th-ranked West Indies—they have delivered a clear statement about the narrowing gap between established teams and rising powers. Their potent formula of fearless batting, world-class spin, and sharp fielding has once again proven too potent for the Windies, mirroring their comprehensive win in the series opener.

With the series already secured, the final match on Thursday offers Afghanistan an opportunity to complete a clean sweep and further consolidate their winning momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup. For the West Indies, it is a stark reminder of the need for consistency and adaptability as they seek to reclaim their former stature in the shortest format of the game.

