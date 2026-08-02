Shah Rukh Khan’s King Eyes Record-Breaking ₹50 Crore Music Rights Deal

The anticipation surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action extravaganza, King, has reached a fever pitch and this time, the buzz isn’t about high-octane stunts or star power. Even before the film hits theatres, its soundtrack is shaping up to be a box-office victory in its own right, with the film reportedly on the verge of a monumental music rights deal.

According to industry insiders, a fierce bidding war is underway among top music labels, with offers reportedly soaring to nearly ₹50 crore for the album’s exclusive rights. Should the deal close at that figure, King would secure one of the largest-ever music-rights agreements for a single Hindi film in recent history a testament to both SRK’s unparalleled market pull and the soaring value of original film music in the streaming era.

The film’s soundtrack is composed by the hit-making duo Sachin-Jigar, whose recent string of chart-toppers including earworms from Stree 2 and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has only intensified label interest. Their signature fusion of folk-rooted melodies with contemporary beats is widely expected to give King an anthemic sonic identity. However, negotiations remain fluid, and the final buyer has yet to be officially confirmed.

While ₹50 crore for music rights alone is a staggering sum, it underscores the sheer scale of expectation surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen. Following a historic 2023 that saw him deliver three consecutive blockbusters Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki the superstar has kept audiences waiting for his next theatrical outing. King arrives as his most ambitious project since, and the music deal signals that the industry is betting big on its commercial dominance.

Behind the Scenes: A Christmas 2026 Crown

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed SRK’s globe-trotting hit Pathaan, King is reportedly in the final leg of production, with just a handful of shoot days remaining. Post-production is already running in full swing, as the makers race to lock in a Christmas 2026 release date a prime holiday slot that traditionally favours big-ticket entertainers.

Adding to the film’s emotional and commercial allure is the on-screen pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, marking the first time the father-daughter duo will share frame space in a feature film. Suhana, who made her acting debut with The Archies, is set to play a pivotal role, and their real-life chemistry is expected to be one of the film’s biggest talking points.

With a stellar cast, a visionary director, an aggressive release strategy, and now a potential ₹50 crore music windfall, King is shaping up to be more than just a film it’s a cinematic event. And if the music rights frenzy is any indication, the kingdom is already well on its way to living up to its royal name.

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