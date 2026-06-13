Ahead of Wedding, Aamir Khan Makes First Public Appearance with Gauri Spratt  Watch Video

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is once again in the spotlight, and this time, it’s his personal life that has captured everyone’s attention. The Bollywood superstar recently made a rare public appearance with his soon-to-be wife, Gauri Spratt, and their chemistry has quickly become the talk of the town.

In a video shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Aamir and Gauri are seen arriving hand-in-hand at an event in Mumbai. The couple paused briefly to pose for the cameras, with Aamir looking dapper in a casual ethnic outfit while Gauri complemented him in an elegant traditional look. Their easy camaraderie and warm smiles have sent fans into a frenzy, with the clip racking up millions of views within hours.

The appearance comes amid growing speculation that the duo is set to tie the knot in a private, close-knit ceremony on July 5. While neither Aamir nor his team has officially confirmed the date, multiple sources suggest that only family members and a few close friends from the film industry have been invited. This will be Aamir’s third marriage he was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao, from whom he amicably separated in 2021.

Not much is known about Gauri Spratt, who is believed to be based out of Bengaluru. Reports describe her as a private individual who prefers to stay away from the limelight. In fact, this event marked one of the first times the couple has been photographed together, fueling curiosity about their relationship.

On the work front, Aamir continues to juggle multiple high-profile projects as both an actor and producer. His production banner is backing Lahore 1947, a period drama starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, which is scheduled for an August 13, 2026 release. Additionally, reports confirm his involvement in Ek Din, featuring his son Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi. Meanwhile, fans of the cult classic have reason to celebrate *3 Idiots 2* is reportedly in early development, with Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi reuniting to work on the script.

With wedding bells ringing in his personal life and a packed slate of films keeping him busy professionally, Aamir Khan is clearly entering another eventful and exciting phase. Whether on screen or off it, the Perfectionist of Bollywood seems poised to make headlines for a long time to come.

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