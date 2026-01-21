Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 11, Including Three Journalists Documenting Aid Camp

Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Wednesday have killed at least 11 Palestinians, including two children and three journalists working with an Egyptian aid committee. Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that six other people were injured in the assaults.

Journalists Targeted While Filming Displacement Camp

The three journalists—Anas Ghunaim, Abdul Ra’ouf Shaath, and Mohammad Qeshta—were killed when their vehicle was struck in central Gaza. They worked for the Egyptian Committee for Gaza Relief, which supervises Egypt’s humanitarian operations in the territory.

According to colleagues and medical officials, the journalists were documenting conditions near the Israeli-controlled Netzarim Corridor when they came under attack. Mohammed Mansour, a spokesman for the committee, told The Associated Press that the team was specifically filming a newly established camp for displaced Palestinians. He stated the strike occurred approximately 5 kilometers (3 miles) from Israeli-controlled territory and emphasized that the vehicle, marked as belonging to the Egyptian committee, was known to the Israeli military.

An Al Jazeera team on the ground reported a fourth individual was also killed in the same strike. Online video footage showed the journalists’ charred and bombed-out vehicle by the roadside, with smoke still rising from the wreckage.

The Israeli military, via Army Radio citing a security source, claimed its air force targeted a vehicle in central Gaza whose occupants were allegedly using a drone to collect intelligence on Israeli forces. No evidence was immediately provided to support this claim.

Other Fatalities Across Gaza

In a separate attack in central Gaza, three Palestinians from the same family—a father, his son, and another relative—were killed in eastern Deir el-Balah, according to sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. The son was reported to be a child.

In southern Gaza, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers while collecting firewood in the eastern town of Bani Suheila, as reported by an Al Jazeera team and confirmed by hospital staff. Online footage depicted the child’s father weeping over his son’s body on a hospital bed.

Elsewhere in the south, a 32-year-old woman was shot and killed in the vicinity of Khan Younis. Two other Palestinians were killed in attacks in northern Gaza, the Wafa news agency reported.

Ceasefire Violations and Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

Palestinian officials accused Israel of repeatedly violating a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that came into effect on October 10. Despite the truce, Israel maintains tight restrictions on the entry of essential supplies, including food, medical aid, and shelter materials, into Gaza.

Approximately 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza face acute humanitarian needs, exacerbated by cold winter weather and inadequate shelter, with many families living in flimsy tents.

While Israeli military data indicates it controls large swaths of the territory—including much of the south, east, and north—its operations effectively constitute occupation of the entire Gaza Strip. The ongoing violence and blockade continue to fuel a severe crisis, with civilian casualties mounting daily.

