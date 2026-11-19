Turkish police have detained 55 Afghan migrants who were found concealed in a specially constructed compartment inside a truck in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, as authorities launched deportation procedures and detained one suspected migrant smuggler.

Turkish media, citing the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), reported on Thursday, November 19, that police stopped the truck on the Diyarbakir-Mardin highway during an operation targeting migrant smuggling. The operation was part of ongoing efforts by Turkish law enforcement to crack down on human trafficking networks operating along key transit routes in the country’s southeast.

Police officers used technical inspection equipment to examine the vehicle and discovered a concealed compartment built into the floor of its trailer. The hidden space measured approximately one metre in height and 2.5 metres in width, leaving very little room for the occupants during transport.

According to the Demiroren News Agency (DHA), the truck’s 13-metre trailer had been modified using metal profiles to create the compartment. Its upper section was covered with irrigation pipes, while a tarpaulin concealed the exterior to prevent the space from being detected during inspection. The sophisticated modification suggests the involvement of an organised smuggling network with experience in evading law enforcement detection.

Police detained one person suspected of organising migrant smuggling in connection with the operation. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the suspect, while an investigation into the case is continuing. Investigators are reportedly working to identify other individuals who may be connected to the smuggling operation.

The migrants are expected to be transferred to the Diyarbakir Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after the completion of initial administrative procedures, where deportation proceedings will continue, according to Turkish media reports. It was not immediately clear whether the migrants had been provided with access to legal assistance or the opportunity to apply for international protection before deportation proceedings began.

The incident highlights the risks faced by migrants using irregular routes and relying on smugglers to cross borders. Concealed transportation in modified vehicles can expose migrants to serious safety risks, particularly when large numbers of people are confined in poorly ventilated spaces. In recent years, similar cases across Turkey and Europe have resulted in injuries and fatalities when hidden compartments proved inadequate for the number of occupants or when vehicles were involved in accidents.

Turkey remains an important transit and destination country for migrants from Afghanistan and other countries seeking protection or opportunities in Europe. Afghan nationals are among the groups affected by migration enforcement and deportation procedures in the country. According to official figures, Turkey hosts one of the largest refugee populations in the world, including significant numbers of Afghans, Syrians, and Iraqis.

However, the available reports did not specify where the 55 Afghans had entered Turkey, their intended destination, or whether any of them had applied for international protection. The incident underscores the continuing challenges faced by Turkish authorities in balancing border security and migration enforcement with humanitarian obligations toward vulnerable populations.

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