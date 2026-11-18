Putin Anticipates Major Gains from Trilateral Talks with Trump and Xi in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed optimism about the potential benefits of an upcoming trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing the talks as an opportunity to strengthen dialogue among three of the world’s most influential powers amid mounting geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Speaking on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China, Putin emphasized the importance of cooperation between major powers at a time when international relations are increasingly shaped by strategic competition, economic fragmentation and security concerns.

The Russian leader said he expected the planned meeting, reportedly scheduled for Thursday, to offer significant opportunities for constructive engagement between Moscow, Washington and Beijing.

“I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States,” Putin said, according to a statement attributed to him by Reuters.

Calls for Cooperation Amid Global Uncertainty

Putin’s remarks come against a backdrop of persistent tensions between Russia and Western countries, continuing sanctions against Moscow, and disagreements between the United States and China over trade, technology, security and international influence.

Addressing business leaders and policymakers, Putin warned that the global economy was facing growing fragmentation as geopolitical rivalries, trade restrictions and military tensions increasingly complicated international economic relations.

He argued that cooperation among major powers remained essential to addressing shared challenges, maintaining economic stability and preventing political disagreements from further undermining international trade and investment.

The Russian president presented dialogue and partnership as alternatives to isolation and confrontation, suggesting that greater engagement between Russia, China and the United States could help create conditions for a more predictable international environment.

He also highlighted APEC’s importance as a platform for economic cooperation and constructive exchanges, arguing that multilateral engagement remained valuable even when participating countries held sharply different political and strategic positions.

Russia and China Reaffirm Strategic Cooperation

Ahead of the anticipated trilateral discussions, Putin held bilateral talks with Xi on Wednesday, focusing on relations between Moscow and Beijing and their cooperation on international affairs.

During the meeting, Putin characterized foreign policy coordination between Russia and China as stable and positive, underscoring the importance Moscow attaches to its relationship with Beijing.

Xi, meanwhile, called for more concrete measures to deepen bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination on issues of mutual concern.

The Chinese leader also emphasized the importance of promoting a multipolar international order, reflecting Beijing’s longstanding position that global governance should accommodate a broader distribution of influence among major powers.

Relations between Russia and China have become increasingly significant in recent years, particularly as Moscow has sought to strengthen economic and diplomatic partnerships outside the West.

Both governments have repeatedly advocated greater cooperation through international institutions and diplomatic frameworks that they believe can support a more balanced global order.

Nevertheless, Russia and China maintain distinct national interests, and their expanding partnership does not eliminate differences in their economic priorities or strategic calculations.

Trump Meeting Could Test Prospects for Diplomatic Engagement

The anticipated participation of Trump adds another dimension to the planned discussions, given the complex relationships between Washington, Moscow and Beijing.

For Russia, direct engagement with the United States could provide an opportunity to discuss major security concerns, diplomatic disputes and the broader state of bilateral relations.

For Washington, talks involving both Putin and Xi could offer a platform to address overlapping strategic challenges while maintaining separate approaches toward Russia and China.

Beijing, meanwhile, could use the meeting to reinforce its diplomatic influence and emphasize its role in facilitating dialogue among major international powers.

However, the three countries approach many international issues from substantially different perspectives.

Russia continues to face Western sanctions and diplomatic pressure, while Washington and Beijing remain divided over economic competition, technology restrictions, regional security and the future of international trade.

These differences could limit the scope of any immediate agreements, even if the meeting produces a more positive atmosphere for continued diplomatic engagement.

Economic Stability and International Security in Focus

The potential significance of the trilateral talks extends beyond relations among the three governments.

As major military, political and economic powers, the United States, China and Russia exert considerable influence over international security, energy markets, trade flows and global diplomatic institutions.

Their interactions can affect broader international efforts to manage conflicts, maintain financial stability and address economic uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, Putin’s emphasis on the potential benefits of cooperation suggests that Moscow views the planned meeting as an opportunity to promote diplomatic engagement despite continuing disagreements with Washington.

The discussions could also provide an indication of whether the three governments see sufficient common ground to pursue more regular consultations on international economic and security matters.

Still, the extent of any progress would depend on the willingness of the leaders to move beyond general expressions of cooperation toward specific commitments.

A High-Stakes Diplomatic Encounter

The planned meeting is expected to attract considerable international attention because of the influence the three countries exercise over global affairs and the competing strategic interests that shape their relationships.

For Putin, the talks represent a potential opportunity to strengthen Russia’s diplomatic engagement with both Washington and Beijing.

For Xi, the discussions could reinforce China’s position as a central participant in major international diplomatic initiatives.

For Trump, the meeting could provide an opportunity to engage directly with two important strategic counterparts on issues affecting international security and economic relations.

Although the outcome remains uncertain, Putin’s public expression of optimism highlights Moscow’s interest in maintaining high-level dialogue at a time when relations among the three powers remain complicated.

Whether the anticipated meeting produces concrete agreements or primarily serves as a platform for diplomatic exchanges, its significance will ultimately be measured by the extent to which the leaders can translate their discussions into practical steps toward reducing tensions and improving international cooperation.

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