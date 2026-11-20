Amir Abdur Rahman Khan has been described as the most despotic ruler in the contemporary history of Afghanistan. Yet we should bear in mind that, had it not been for Amir Abdur Rahman Khan and his despotic policies, Afghanistan might not exist today. It is true that in the exercise of his despotism the Amir at times observed no limits. Nor can we close our eyes to the fact that despotism is in no way acceptable, because under despotism the dry burns together with the wet: the innocent and the guilty alike are punished.

Yet if we examine the conditions in Afghanistan during the reign of Amir Abdur Rahman Khan, we understand that, in resorting to despotism, the Amir may at times have had right on his side. He came to power at a time when Herat was in the hands of Sardar Ayub Khan, who intended to attack Kabul from the direction of Kandahar and seize the throne. In the east, in Kunar, Sayyid Mahmud, who had earlier reached agreements with the British representative Lepel Griffin, styled himself king of Kunar. The Shinwaris, Mohmands and Khogyanis declared their territories independent and had no intention of submitting to anyone. The Ghilji tribes, namely the Andars, Sulaiman Khel, Nasirs and Hotaks, did not submit to Kabul. Nuristan, formerly Kafiristan, had been independent since time immemorial. In Mazar-i-Sharif, the Amir’s cousin Sardar Muhammad Ishaq Khan declared himself king of Turkestan and later began a march to capture Kabul. In the central region the Hazaras did not obey the Amir. Mullah Mushk-i-Alam had issued a fatwa of unbelief against the Amir, and in Kandahar the mullahs allied with Ayub Khan called Abdur Rahman Khan an infidel and Ayub Khan a ghazi.

The Amir confronted all of these problems at a time when he had neither an army nor a treasury. Had he not fought them and resorted to despotism, not only would Afghanistan not exist today, but hundreds of thousands, and perhaps millions, of Afghans might have fallen victim to anarchy and continuous internal wars.

While I fully support Dr. Noor Ahmad Khalidi’s view on the despotism of Amir Abdur Rahman Khan, I regard Mr. Ahmad Arya’s article, “Historiography or the Whitewashing of Despotism,” as inflammatory, a distortion of historical facts, a deliberate stirring of unrest in present circumstances, and a plain expression of hostility toward the peoples of Afghanistan. The whole argument of Mr. Arya’s lengthy article is that, during his despotism, Abdur Rahman Khan did not merely wage wars against the Hazaras but committed genocide against them.

Mr. Arya’s claim of genocide against the Hazaras would be correct only if Amir Abdur Rahman Khan had made the Hazaras the sole target of his despotism and had not killed Pashtuns ten times more numerous than the Hazaras.

On 17 May 1883, Mir Hashim, a British reporter in Kandahar, reported to his headquarters in Quetta that the Amir had sent an army of 12,000 men to suppress the Shinwaris. The Amir’s forces killed 1,000 Shinwaris and built two skull towers from their heads, setting up one at one gate of Jalalabad and the other at another gate.

Kandahar Newletters 1883 May 17. Vol 1 p43

Another British reporter, Khan Bahadur Mirza Muhammad Taqi Khan, reported to Quetta on 2 August 1887 that 110 heads of rebel Ghiljis killed in the recent fighting had been brought to Kandahar and that, on the governor’s order, a skull tower had been built from them. The reporter says that the townspeople were angry because they claimed the tower also contained the heads of women. But he says that when he went close to the tower, he saw that these were not the heads of women but of young Nasir men who wore braids.

Ibid Vol 3 P196

The same reporter writes on 15 November 1886 that in the court of the governor of Kandahar the governor ordered Sikandar Khan to punish the Hotaks severely. Sikandar Khan replied: “My son, General Ghulam Haidar Khan, brought seven mule loads of the heads of the Andars. I, who am his father, will certainly bring you seventy loads of the heads of the Hotaks.”

Ibid p 74

Dr. Hasan Kakar writes on this subject:

“Sikandar Khan Orakzai, the commander of the Kandahar khassadars and the father of General Ghulam Haidar Khan Orakzai, was assigned the task of suppressing those Hotaks who had not yet rebelled but were preparing to take part in the rebellions. He ordered the Hotaks that each family should deliver one sword, one gun and five rupees. Likewise, the Orakzai general went with his soldiers to the Andar region and forced them to provide, for each family, one horseman, one knife and one horse to the government, and added taxes upon them for seven years. He confiscated their grain from them and forced them to feed the soldiers and their horses. He likewise conscripted a great many Andars for forced labor. . . . Great oppression was inflicted on them, and their women were dishonored. Because of these oppressions by the government, 700 families of the Tokhi, Andar and Taraki left their lands and migrated to the Kakar regions, and some went to the Mangal regions.”

Hasan Kakar. Afghanistan, A Study in Internal Political …. P 124

To advance his policies, to consolidate the central government and to suppress the discontented, his opponents and the rebels, Amir Abdur Rahman Khan used every means. The Amir had no personal enmity toward anyone, but in the course of suppressing the enemies of his power he shrank from no means and observed no principles. He possessed neither enough soldiers nor the necessary funds to suppress his enemies, and for that reason he exploited the internal enmities among Afghans. He thus suppressed his enemies, but in the years that followed he rekindled the fires of enmity among tribes and peoples. I believe that one cause of the irreconcilable Ghilji rebellions and wars against His Majesty Amanullah Khan was these same ethnic policies of the Amir. Kakar writes:

“To suppress the Ghiljis, the Amir sought help from his Durranis and tried to exploit the old enmities among them. He warned the Barakzais that the Ghiljis had plotted to seize the kingship from them. He reconciled those Durranis who were displeased with him because of their friendship with Ayub Khan and to whom he had not given government posts. The Amir, who had earlier imposed heavy taxes on the Barakzais, exempted all Barakzais from taxation. The Barakzais began cooperating with the government with a cheerful face and gave soldiers to the government. The Amir told the Durranis that all property they obtained from the plunder of the Ghiljis was theirs. He told the Qizilbash of Kabul to protect the Hazaras from the Ghiljis, and meanwhile he put into the minds of the Hazara chiefs that the Ghiljis had committed oppressions against them during the First Anglo-Afghan War and that they should take revenge on them.”

Ibid p 25

I mentioned earlier that Amir Abdur Rahman Khan was the most despotic amir in the history of Afghanistan. Some people regard him as a tyrant whose cruelty knew no bounds, while others justify his acts and say that, had the Amir not used harshness against his opponents and the rebels, the internal wars and uprisings would have continued for an indefinite period.

But I say that Amir Abdur Rahman Khan was only one individual. Whatever good or ill he did, he is responsible for his own actions. To tie his despotism and cruelty to the Pashtun nation, or to ignore that his despotism was directed, more than at anyone, at the Pashtuns themselves and especially at the Ghilji Pashtuns who rebelled continuously, is mistaken. Accordingly, to give his despotism the name of genocide, or to hold all Pashtuns responsible for his actions and to provoke the anger and wrath of the Hazara people against the Pashtuns, is the work only of irresponsible agitators. As far as the documents show, Abdur Rahman Khan used harshness only against the enemies of his government and power and against the rebels, and in doing so he at times recognized no limit. Dr. Kakar writes:

“The Amir proposed to the Ghiljis that they return peacefully to their homes and said that no military operations would be conducted against them. The Amir even promised to help them rebuild their destroyed forts. He released some Ghilji prisoners and gave them some money. But the rebels refused to surrender. In a proclamation the Amir said that he pardoned all the rebels who had fled to the Kakar regions, except Mullah Abdul Karim, Muhammad Shah Hotak and Sherjan Tarakai. In the last wars about 24,000 Ghiljis had been killed, while the number of casualties on the Amir’s side was not known.”

Kakar, the same book, pp. 135–36

It appears that the Amir treated the Nasirs, from whose heads he had built a skull tower in Kandahar, more harshly than almost all the other tribes. In Kandahar, the British reporter Bahadur Mirza Muhammad Taqi Khan wrote in his report to Quetta on 28 June 1889:

“The Ghilzai governor of Kalat and the officers of the military center at Shinki have written to the governor of Kandahar that about 10,000 families of the Nasir tribe have come to Darwazgai and Lwargi. They have been told that they will not be allowed to enter Afghanistan. All of them cry out, ‘We have no homeland other than Afghanistan.’ They have said, ‘Either kill all of us or permit us to enter our homeland.’ . . . The governor finally decided that twenty of their elders should go to Kabul and twenty elders should be sent to Kandahar, to speak with the government and to decide their problem.”

Kandahar Newletter Vol4 pp115-16 News D.No.324

There is no doubt that the Amir was a strict Sunni and Hanafi Muslim, and that in his actions and measures he would certainly have given preference to Sunni beliefs. But he never treated his subjects on the basis of religious bigotry. On one issue, however, the Amir was extremely sensitive: foreign interference in the affairs of Afghanistan. His sensitivity to foreign interference reached the point of obsession. During his reign no Afghan had the right to exchange even a greeting with a foreigner. And if an Afghan was seen near the office of the British representative, who was usually a Muslim, he would certainly be imprisoned, killed or heavily fined.

In this connection, the Mullah Imam Sheikh Muhammad Taqi of Mashhad issued a fatwa in 1893 and declared jihad against the Sunnis in Afghanistan. He issued this fatwa after the Shah of Iran was unable to stop the pursuit and harassment of Shias in Afghanistan. The Shah of Iran finally complained to London. London instructed its Viceroy in India to contact the Amir. The Viceroy wrote to the Amir that it would be very beneficial if he were permitted to refute these reports. But the Amir replied that he treated his rebellious Shia subjects in the manner he wished. The Amir wrote that if it became clear that the Shah of Iran and the mullahs of that country wished to interfere in the affairs of Afghanistan, then the Sunnis of Afghanistan could respond to Iran without seeking help from the Sunnis of Turkey.

Dr. Hasan Kakar later gives his own view on this matter and claims categorically that it is clear that Amir Abdur Rahman Khan wished, like Nadir Shah Afshar, to have a purely Sunni country.

Kakar, the same book, p. 179

Of course, the late Dr. Kakar’s claim deserves reflection, because Amir Abdur Rahman Khan exercised complete caution in this matter and was aware of its sensitivity. On 30 April 1883, the British reporter Mir Hashim wrote in one of his reports to Quetta:

“The Amir has sent a letter to the governor and has written to him: ‘I have learned that you spend most of your time in the public court discussing the differences between Shia and Sunni beliefs and criticizing Shia beliefs.’ In this letter the Amir threatened that if such information reached him again, he would summon him to Kabul immediately.”

Kandahar Newsletters Vol1 P36

Amir Abdur Rahman Khan was an absolute and despotic ruler. He felt responsible to no one. This conduct and manner of administration are in no way acceptable under ordinary circumstances. When this absolute arbitrariness is combined with the killing of tens of thousands of people and the destruction of tens of thousands of families, it is all the more unacceptable. But we must bear in mind that there were conditions in Afghanistan that compelled the Amir to resort to despotism.

In Herat there was his cousin Sardar Muhammad Ayub Khan, who considered himself the legitimate heir to the throne of Kabul. There was Mullah Mushk-i-Alam and, after his death, his son Mullah Abdul Karim, who had issued the fatwa declaring the Amir an unbeliever, and Mullah Abdul Karim had proclaimed himself king. The governor of Turkestan, Sardar Muhammad Ishaq Khan, finally set his army in motion against Kabul. Sherjan Taraki had proclaimed himself king. Nuristan, up to that date, had not accepted the authority of any king. The Hazaras answered the envoy of Amir Abdur Rahman Khan that they should be negotiated with as a country, not as his subjects. The Ghiljis, after the 1820s, had not only paid taxes to no one but at several places between Kabul and Kandahar levied tolls on trade caravans.

Amir Abdur Rahman Khan had two paths. Either he had to abandon the throne of Kabul and flee back to Bukhara, or he had to fight in order to eliminate all of these rivals. He preferred the second. He fought to bring all of these rebel forces under the central government. In war people are killed, houses and forts are destroyed, heads are cut off and property is plundered. As the saying goes, no sweets are distributed in war. But beyond all this, to level the accusation of genocide against him is the work of agitators, and to count the Amir’s actions as the actions of all Pashtuns is to close one’s eyes forcefully to the truth.

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