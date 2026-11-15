IOM Records More Than 95,000 Border Movements into Afghanistan in Two Weeks

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) recorded 95,489 movements into Afghanistan between October 25 and November 7, 2026, according to its latest Flow Monitoring Update, highlighting continued large-scale cross-border mobility into the country.
Inflows Dominated by Returns from Iran and Pakistan
The report shows that 64,732 of the recorded movements originated from Iran, accounting for 68 percent of the total, while 30,757 came from Pakistan, representing 32 percent. The figures underscore the extent to which Afghanistan’s borders with its two eastern and western neighbors remain among the busiest corridors for population movement in the region.
Outflows Also Significant
During the same period, IOM recorded 44,899 movements out of Afghanistan, including 34,206 towards Iran and 10,693 towards Pakistan. The outflow figures suggest that cross-border movement remains bidirectional, with many Afghans continuing to leave the country even as others return.
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