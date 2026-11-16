Kabul University Suspends Classes for Five Days to Host Gathering on Hibatullah Akhundzada’s Decrees

Kabul University has suspended classes for five days to host a gathering aimed at promoting and reviewing decrees issued by Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, according to local sources.

Sources reported on Sunday that students had been removed from university dormitories ahead of a planned gathering of religious clerics supporting the Taliban. Reports indicated that Taliban authorities had instructed the university to suspend educational activities for a week to prepare for the gathering.

Kabul University also announced in an official notice that undergraduate students in both daytime and evening programmes, as well as postgraduate students, would be on holiday from Sunday, November 15, through Thursday, November 19.

The planned conference, described by its organisers as a scientific and research-based assessment, is expected to examine the religious, social, economic, political and cultural implications of decrees issued by Akhundzada. Religious scholars and clerics from various provinces have reportedly been invited to participate.

The preparations have already affected students living in the university’s dormitories. Sources reported that students were removed from their rooms at night in early November, with some transferred to Kabul Polytechnic University’s dormitories while others were forced to seek rented accommodation in the capital. The sudden displacement has left many students scrambling for alternative housing, raising concerns about their welfare and financial burden amid an already fragile economic situation.

The gathering comes amid broader changes to Afghanistan’s higher education system under Taliban rule. Previous reports have documented restrictions on academic subjects, changes to university curricula, and the removal of dozens of textbooks and academic materials from Kabul University’s programmes. These measures have progressively narrowed the space for independent academic inquiry and altered the content of instruction across disciplines.

The latest developments have raised further concerns about the growing role of religious directives in university activities and the disruption of students’ access to regular academic programmes. Critics argue that the suspension of classes and the repurposing of campus facilities for ideological gatherings signal a deepening shift away from conventional higher education, while supporters of the Taliban administration contend that such events are intended to align academic institutions with Islamic principles. The coming weeks are likely to see continued scrutiny of how the decrees will be integrated into university life and what this means for students and faculty alike.

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