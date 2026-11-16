25 Afghan Cricketers Secure Contracts for ILT20 Season 5

Fazalhaq Farooqi emerged as the most expensive Afghan signing, securing a contract worth $380,000 with MI Emirates.

Afghanistan will have a strong presence in the upcoming DP World International League T20 (ILT20), with 25 Afghan cricketers securing contracts across all six franchises for the fifth season of the tournament. The significant representation follows a strategic partnership between the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), which has guaranteed opportunities for Afghan players in one of the region’s leading T20 competitions. Under the agreement, each of the six franchises must include at least two Afghan players in their squads.

The 25 contracted players include established Afghanistan internationals such as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai, alongside several emerging talents looking to make their mark on the international franchise circuit. The distribution across the six teams is as follows:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Arab Gul, Abdullah Tarakhail

Desert Vipers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Dubai Capitals: Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Karim Janat, Darwish Rasooli

Gulf Giants: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Imran Mir, Wahidullah Zadran

MI Emirates: Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Faridoon Dawoodzai

Sharjah Warriorz: Mohammad Nabi, Waqar Salamkheil, Fareed Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Record-Breaking Contracts for Afghan Stars

The recent auction delivered significant financial rewards for Afghanistan’s leading players. Fazalhaq Farooqi emerged as the most expensive Afghan signing, securing a contract worth $380,000 with MI Emirates. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was retained by Gulf Giants for $310,000, while Ghazanfar secured $150,000 with MI Emirates. Other notable signings included Mohammad Nabi, who joined Sharjah Warriorz for $140,000, and Gulbadin Naib for $75,000 with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. These figures underline the growing demand for Afghan cricketers, particularly their experience in T20 cricket and their ability to contribute with both bat and ball.

ILT20 Offers Major Opportunity for Afghanistan Cricket

ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan Zadran described the participation of 25 Afghan players as a significant achievement for the country’s cricket development. He credited the strategic partnership with the Emirates Cricket Board and ILT20 for creating opportunities for Afghan players while helping to expand the game in Afghanistan.

The fifth season of ILT20 runs from November 21 to December 20, 2026, featuring 34 matches across the United Arab Emirates. Defending champions Desert Vipers will open the tournament against MI Emirates on November 21. Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for Afghanistan, allowing cricket fans across the country to follow all 34 matches live.

With 25 Afghan players involved and at least two required in every playing XI, the tournament promises another important platform for Afghanistan’s growing pool of cricketing talent.

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