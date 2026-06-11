Two Members of a Family Killed in Herat’s Zinda Jan District

According to local sources in Herat Province, a mother and her son were killed in a recent criminal incident in Zinda Jan district.

Sources confirmed on Thursday that the incident took place in Langer village of Zinda Jan district, Herat Province.

According to the sources, the attackers entered the family’s house, killed a young man in front of his mother, and then brutally murdered the mother as well.

The sources added that the perpetrators stole cash and gold from the house before fleeing the scene.

Taliban authorities said that seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident. However, it remains unclear whether the suspects will be prosecuted and brought to trial or later released.

Reports indicate that concerns about security and criminal activities have increased in recent months, causing fear and anxiety among local residents.