Russian President Putin to Visit China for Two Days of Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China next week for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to announcements from both the Kremlin and Chinese state media on Saturday.

According to China’s official Xinhua News Agency, Putin is scheduled to visit Beijing from May 19 to 20, where he is expected to hold high-level talks with Xi on a range of pressing international issues, including the war in Ukraine, rising tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Taiwan, and broader global security concerns.

The Kremlin earlier confirmed that Putin would soon travel to China but had not initially released details of the agenda. Later, in an official statement, Moscow said the visit would coincide with the 25th anniversary of the 2001 Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship, underscoring the deepening strategic relationship between the two powers.

The Kremlin said the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and “key international and regional issues,” as both nations continue to strengthen political and economic ties amid mounting tensions with the West.

The visit comes less than 24 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his own high-profile state visit to Beijing, where he met Xi for talks centered on trade, artificial intelligence, maritime security, Taiwan, and the escalating conflict involving Iran and Israel.

Following his meetings with Xi, Trump said Washington and Beijing had reached a shared understanding that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons, while also emphasizing the strategic importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global energy supplies and commercial shipping.

Putin’s arrival in Beijing so soon after Trump’s departure highlights China’s increasingly delicate diplomatic balancing act as it seeks to preserve strategic ties with Moscow while managing its often-tense relationship with Washington.

Analysts say Beijing is positioning itself as a central power broker in an increasingly fragmented global order, maintaining close coordination with Russia while attempting to avoid direct confrontation with the United States.

Relations between China and Russia have deepened significantly since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, which left Russia increasingly isolated from much of the Western world and heavily dependent on China for trade, technology access, and financial cooperation amid sweeping Western sanctions.

Beijing has repeatedly criticized what it calls unilateral U.S. and European sanctions against Moscow, arguing that such measures undermine global economic stability. At the same time, China has carefully avoided direct military involvement in the Ukraine conflict, seeking to preserve its international diplomatic standing.

Trade between the two countries has expanded sharply in recent years, particularly in the energy, defense, and technology sectors, with both governments portraying their partnership as a model of strategic cooperation independent of Western influence.

When Putin last visited China in September 2025, Xi warmly welcomed him as an “old friend,” while Putin referred to Xi as his “dear friend,” reflecting the increasingly personal diplomatic rapport between the two leaders.

Beyond Ukraine, the upcoming discussions are also expected to focus on broader regional instability, including Middle East tensions, global energy security, competition in the Indo-Pacific, and growing geopolitical rivalry between major powers in Asia and Europe.

Putin is also expected to return to China later this year for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen in November, further signaling the central role Beijing now plays in Russia’s international strategy as Moscow seeks to counter Western isolation through deeper alignment with Asia’s largest economy.

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