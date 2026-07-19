Congo Ebola Outbreak Worsens: Confirmed Cases Surpass 2,260 as Death Toll Climbs

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is grappling with a worsening Ebola epidemic, as government data released late on Saturday revealed that the number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,267, including 893 fatalities. The latest figures underscore the persistent challenge facing health workers in one of the deadliest outbreaks in the country’s history.

According to a situation report cited by Reuters, the cumulative case count reflects data compiled through Friday. In a stark indication of the virus’s continued spread, the report documented 86 new confirmed infections and 29 additional deaths within a single 24-hour period a reminder that transmission remains active despite ongoing containment efforts.

The outbreak, which was first declared in August 2018 in North Kivu province, has since expanded to neighboring Ituri and South Kivu, affecting densely populated areas with porous borders and ongoing conflict. These conditions have complicated vaccination campaigns, contact tracing, and safe burial practices, all of which are critical to curbing the virus. To date, over 250,000 people have been vaccinated with the rVSV-ZEBOV experimental vaccine, but insecurity and community mistrust continue to hinder full access.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly warned that the outbreak poses a high regional risk, particularly for Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan, which share active trade and migration routes with the affected zones. In July, the WHO declared the crisis a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) only the fifth such designation in history though international funding and response efforts have struggled to keep pace with the virus’s complex socio-political environment.

Health officials are also battling a rising number of nosocomial infections (transmissions within health facilities), as well as a growing proportion of cases among children and pregnant women, groups that often face higher mortality rates. Meanwhile, experimental therapeutics, including four investigational drugs, have been administered to hundreds of patients under compassionate-use protocols, with preliminary data suggesting improved survival rates when treatment is sought early.

Despite these medical advances, the DRC’s Ebola response remains underfunded, with a financing gap of nearly $100 million reported by the UN earlier this month. Local authorities have called for renewed international solidarity, stressing that without urgent reinforcements including more mobile laboratories, trained epidemiologists, and community engagement teams the outbreak could persist well into 2020.

As of Saturday night, the total suspected and probable cases, when added to confirmed figures, bring the overall outbreak tally to more than 3,300, according to internal health ministry estimates. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether aggressive ring vaccination and heightened surveillance can reverse the upward trend or whether the virus will continue to claim more lives in a region already ravaged by decades of instability.

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