A concise news headline: Sweden Bans Marriage Between Close Relatives Under New Law

According to the resolution of the Swedish Parliament in the month of Gemini, marriage with close relatives, including the marriage of a nephew and a niece, was banned in the country from Wednesday, the tenth of Cancer. According to the new law, family marriages that take place outside of Sweden will also not be generally recognized in the country.

According to the text of the new law, marriage (nikah) between people of whom one of them has a direct relative relationship with the sister or brother of the opposite party is prohibited.

Also, the issuance of marriage permission between step-sisters and step-brother was also canceled.

Swedish officials have stressed that this restriction has been put in place to prevent the circumference of domestic laws.

The primary goal of the reforms is to combat domestic violence, forced marriages and cultural repression often referred to as “dignity marriages.”

Sweden hopes that this new tightening will prevent social and legal harm in such links.

The law has come into force from Wednesday, the 10th of December and all marriage cases will be examined from this date onward according to the new regulations.