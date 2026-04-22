Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia urge the EU to review ties with Israel over human rights concerns

Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia have called on the European Union to suspend or urgently review its cooperation agreements with Israel, citing serious concerns over human rights violations and the worsening crisis in Gaza.

In a joint letter addressed to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the three member states argued that the bloc can no longer remain “on the sidelines” as conditions deteriorate across Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. The letter reflects growing frustration among some EU capitals over what they perceive as the bloc’s muted response to Israel’s military campaign and settlement expansion.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares confirmed that the three countries are seeking a formal discussion on suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which governs their political and trade relations. Under the agreement, cooperation is conditional on respect for human rights and democratic principles a clause, Albares noted, that Israel may now be violating.

The signatories pointed specifically to Israel’s reported plans to expand harsh legal measures against Palestinians, including prolonged administrative detentions and forced displacement. They also warned of escalating violence in the West Bank, driven by settler attacks and military raids, and described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “unbearable,” with famine, the collapse of healthcare infrastructure, and the killing of thousands of civilians, including large numbers of women and children.

All three countries formally recognized the State of Palestine in May 2024, marking a significant shift in European diplomacy. Their latest initiative seeks to translate that symbolic recognition into concrete EU action, though they are likely to face resistance from other member states, including Germany and the Czech Republic, which have been more reluctant to sanction Israel.

The EU has yet to formally respond to the letter, but Kaja Kallas has previously acknowledged the need to reassess the bloc’s approach if international law is being breached. A debate on the issue is expected at a future meeting of EU foreign ministers.

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