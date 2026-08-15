Strong 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Granada, Causing Structural Damage but No Casualties

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck the southern Spanish city of Granada in the early hours of Saturday morning, shaking residents awake and causing visible damage to buildings and vehicles across the historic tourist destination. Fortunately, regional authorities have confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.

The quake hit the metropolitan area of Alhendín, a municipality just outside Granada, at approximately 1:02 a.m. local time, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute. The tremor, which occurred at a relatively shallow depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles), was felt strongly throughout the city and surrounding provinces, prompting frightened residents to rush into the streets.

Spanish television channel TVE broadcast images showing debris scattered across cobblestone streets, broken windows, and several cars crushed by falling masonry and cornices. In the Albayzín and Realejo neighborhoods two of Granada’s most iconic districts, known for their narrow alleys and Moorish architecture emergency crews worked through the night to secure unstable facades and assess structural integrity.

Andalusian emergency services confirmed that they rescued a small number of people who were trapped inside damaged buildings, primarily in older structures with weaker foundations. All those rescued were reported to be in good condition and were temporarily relocated to shelters set up by the Red Cross.

Antonio Sanz Cabello, vice-president of the Andalusian regional government, took to X (formerly Twitter) early Saturday to announce that authorities had formally declared a state of emergency for the affected areas. The declaration allows for the rapid deployment of additional resources, including structural engineers, heavy machinery, and financial aid for residents whose homes were rendered uninhabitable.

In a public advisory quoted by Reuters, Sanz Cabello urged calm and offered practical safety guidance to Granada’s roughly 230,000 residents:

“If you’re in Granada, you’ve felt the earthquake, you’re okay, and your home shows no damage, stay calm and avoid entering and exiting buildings unnecessarily. On the street, stay away from facades, cornices, balconies, walls, and other elements that could fall.”

Local schools and public buildings have been temporarily closed for inspection, and metro and bus services experienced brief disruptions but have since resumed normal operations. The city’s iconic Alhambra palace a UNESCO World Heritage site reported no damage, though authorities have closed it to visitors for the day as a precaution while engineers conduct a full review.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed solidarity with the people of Granada via social media, stating that the national government is in close contact with regional leaders and stands ready to provide any necessary support.

Seismologists note that while moderate earthquakes are not uncommon in southern Spain due to the region’s proximity to the boundary between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates a magnitude 5.0 event is the strongest to hit the Granada area in over a decade. They warn that aftershocks, though likely milder, could continue over the coming days and advise residents to secure heavy furniture and stay informed through official emergency channels.

Despite the scare and material damage, the city’s atmosphere remained one of collective relief that no lives were lost. Cleanup and repair efforts are already underway, with authorities aiming to restore full normalcy within the week.

Donate Here