Trump Delays Iran Energy Strikes by Five Days Following ‘Productive’ Talks

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he has ordered a temporary halt to any planned military action against Iran’s energy infrastructure, citing what he described as “good and productive” conversations with the Iranian government.

In a social media post, Trump stated that he has instructed the Department of Defense—which he referred to in all-caps as the “Department of War”—to postpone strikes on Iranian power plants and energy facilities for a five-day period. The pause, he said, is contingent on the progress of ongoing diplomatic engagements scheduled to continue throughout the week.

The president’s decision follows a sharp escalation in rhetoric from Tehran. Iranian officials had reportedly threatened to retaliate against any attack on their power grid by striking Israel’s energy infrastructure, as well as power plants serving U.S. military bases across the Gulf region.

“I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS,” Trump wrote in the post.

The temporary reprieve signals a potential opening for de-escalation after weeks of heightened tensions in the region. While no further details on the nature of the talks were disclosed, officials indicated that diplomatic channels remain active as both sides weigh next steps.

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