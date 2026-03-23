Afghanistan call for UN security council’s and international community intervention at once

Pakistan is the most lawless criminal and terrorist state in this part of the world. Pakistan army has killed thousands of innocents, defenceless men and women, and children of Afghanistan in recent days and weeks. It has carried out air bombing of schools, madrasa, mosques and hospitals killing civilians in Afghanistan. Pakistan killed 400 of innocent people in a rehabilitation hospital in Kabul alone in a single day. Where is the human rights international organization, the so-called champions of human rights I wonder?

Pakistan is emerging as a rogue state playing a non-state player role and has no regard for any international conventions governing international relations or international laws. Their leaders have no convictions or credibility when it comes to international laws or international human rights. Pakistan is emerging as the most violent and defiant terrorist-sponsored state in the region posing threat to the region and the world at large. It has proven to be a permanent source of instability for Afghanistan and India. Soon it will spread its terrorist violence to its neighbouring China and the Central Asian countries. Their pan-Islamist agenda and militaristic hegemony and terrorist violation genocide and aggression of Afghanistan must be curbed at once. It poses enormous real threat to the peace and stability in the region. I call upon the international community to address this dire situation unfolding dangerous conflict in the region before it is too late and bring Pakistan to justice in accordance with international law and the UN charter.

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