Türkiye’s Erdogan Warns Against Israeli Efforts to Undermine US-Iran Nuclear Deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Saturday that any lasting peace in the Middle East must be built on genuine regional participation, and firmly cautioned against what he described as Israeli attempts to “dynamite” the emerging US-Iran nuclear agreement.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul, Erdogan emphasized that externally imposed frameworks are destined to fail without the active buy-in of neighboring states. “No solution that does not draw strength from the will and contributions of regional countries can be sustainable or lasting,” he stated, underlining Ankara’s growing frustration with what it perceives as exclusionary diplomatic maneuvers.

Türkiye, a NATO member that shares a land border with Iran, has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Israeli policy in the region. In recent months, Ankara has repeatedly accused Israeli officials of covertly working to derail the US-brokered negotiations with Tehran talks that have reportedly benefited from behind-the-scenes facilitation by Pakistan. Erdogan’s remarks also come amid escalating Turkish condemnation of Israeli military operations across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, which Ankara has labeled as disproportionate and destabilizing.

“We are closely monitoring the Israeli administration’s persistent attempts to sabotage the (US-Iran) deal,” Erdogan told reporters, according to Reuters. “This current administration, which appears addicted to conflict, must not be permitted to once again drown our geography in the stench of gunpowder and blood.” His blunt language reflects a deepening rift between Türkiye and Israel, two former allies whose relations have soured sharply over the past year.

Beyond the geopolitical tensions, Erdogan used the occasion to reaffirm Türkiye’s commitment to bolstering bilateral ties with Pakistan. He announced that Ankara aims to elevate cooperation across a broad spectrum of sectors including energy, transport, critical minerals, information technology, and defense while targeting a mutual trade volume of $5 billion in the coming years. “Our economic partnership is a cornerstone of our strategic relationship, and we are determined to unlock its full potential,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, senior officials from both nations convened a business forum in Istanbul, drawing hundreds of entrepreneurs and investors eager to explore new joint ventures. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar addressed the gathering, noting that Turkish firms are keen to participate in Pakistan’s ongoing electricity-sector overhaul. “We have deep expertise in power generation, transmission, and renewable integration,” Bayraktar said. “As Pakistan undertakes a major transformation of its energy infrastructure, we stand ready to contribute with technology, investment, and know-how.”

The Istanbul forum underscored the growing economic alignment between Türkiye and Pakistan, both of which have faced currency pressures and sought to expand non-Western trade partnerships. Analysts view the $5 billion trade target as ambitious but attainable, given complementary strengths in textiles, defense manufacturing, and digital services.

As diplomatic efforts around the Iranian nuclear file continue to unfold, Erdogan’s latest remarks signal that Türkiye will not remain a passive observer. With its unique position straddling Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Ankara appears determined to assert itself as both a mediator and a gatekeeper insisting that no deal affecting the region’s security can be legitimate without its voice at the table.

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