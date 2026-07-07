Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Barrage Toward Moscow Ahead of Critical NATO Summit

In a dramatic show of force ahead of a pivotal NATO summit, Ukraine launched over 400 drones toward the Russian capital overnight, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on Tuesday. The large-scale aerial assault one of the most significant drone offensives targeting the Moscow region since the war began underscores Kyiv’s growing reliance on long-range unmanned systems to pressure Russia far beyond the front lines.

“From the evening until 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), more than 430 drones were detected heading toward the Moscow region,” Sobyanin wrote on the state-backed social platform MAX. “The vast majority were neutralized by air defense forces at distant approaches. A total of 36 enemy UAVs were destroyed on approach to Moscow itself.” There were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties in the capital, though debris from intercepted drones was reportedly found in several suburban districts.

The drone wave came just hours before the opening of a two-day NATO summit in Ankara, where the war in Ukraine is expected to dominate deliberations. Alliance members are under mounting pressure to commit to additional air-defense systems and long-term security guarantees for Kyiv, especially as Russia continues its own intensified aerial campaign against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

In a separate incident early Tuesday, acting Belgorod regional governor Aleksandr Shuvaev confirmed that Ukrainian missile strikes hit the southwestern city of Belgorod and its surrounding district. “Tragically, a civilian resident was killed in the village of Belovskoye as a result of the first missile strike,” Shuvaev said on MAX, adding that several residential buildings and vehicles had also been damaged. Belgorod, which lies close to the Ukrainian border, has been a frequent target of cross-border attacks in recent months.

The assault on Moscow and the strikes on Belgorod come just one day after Russian missile and drone attacks killed at least 30 people across Ukraine, including in the eastern city of Kharkiv and the southern port of Odesa. The deadly bombardments prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to issue an urgent plea to Western allies.

“It is critically important that the world first and foremost the United States and our European partners emerges from the NATO Summit in Ankara with strong, actionable decisions in support of our air defense,” Zelenskyy said in a Facebook statement posted late Monday. “Every day of delay costs lives. We need systems that can protect our cities, our children, and our future.”

Both Russia and Ukraine have dramatically escalated their use of long-range strikes in recent months, with each side regularly reporting drone incursions and missile launches targeting territory well behind enemy lines. While Moscow has focused on degrading Ukraine’s energy grid and military logistics, Kyiv has repeatedly struck deep inside Russian territory including oil depots, military airfields, and now the capital’s outskirts in an effort to demonstrate its capacity to retaliate and to weaken Russian public morale.

The Ankara summit, originally slated to focus on NATO’s southern flank and enlargement issues, has been reshaped by the war’s relentless trajectory. Diplomats say Ukraine’s request for Patriot and SAMP/T batteries, along with F-16 fighter jet commitments, will be high on the agenda. However, deep divisions remain among member states over the pace and scale of military aid, as well as the potential risks of further escalation with a nuclear-armed Russia.

As the summit gets under way, the latest drone barrage serves as a stark reminder that neither side shows signs of de-escalation and that the war’s reach now extends routinely into the heart of Russia itself, just as it continues to devastate Ukrainian cities on a near-daily basis.

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