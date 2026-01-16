Russia Condemns U.S. Rhetoric, Vows Unwavering Support for Cuba

MOSCOW – In a forceful statement on Thursday, Russia denounced what it characterized as U.S. aggression towards Cuba, declaring that “the language of blackmail and threats” against the island nation is “simply unacceptable.”

The condemnation from the Russian Foreign Ministry comes in direct response to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned Havana to “make a deal before it’s too late.” While the specifics of the implied deal were not detailed, the comments fit within the Trump administration’s broader policy of reinstating and tightening economic sanctions on Cuba, reversing the diplomatic thaw initiated under former President Barack Obama.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean region,” stated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “Of course, we are concerned about the growing tension and the escalation of aggressive rhetoric, including against our friendly Republic of Cuba.”

Zakharova positioned the U.S. stance as part of a prolonged campaign of pressure. “We are convinced that the language of blackmail and threats is simply unacceptable, especially in relation to the island of freedom, its people and government, which have been experiencing for decades the full horror of illegitimate and illegal sanctions,” she said. The phrase “island of freedom” is a term historically used by Soviet and now Russian officials to express solidarity with Cuba’s communist government.

Background: A Renewed Cold War Front

This exchange underscores the re-emergence of Cuba as a focal point in the deteriorating relationship between Moscow and Washington. Russia has moved to strengthen its strategic and economic ties with Havana in recent years, viewing it as a key partner in a region traditionally under U.S. influence. Cooperation has expanded in areas including energy, defense, and biotechnology.

For the Kremlin, support for Cuba serves dual purposes: it reinforces Russia’s role as a global power challenging American hegemony, and it repays a historical debt of loyalty from the Cold War era. The U.S., meanwhile, maintains that its sanctions policy is aimed at promoting democracy and human rights, holding the Cuban government accountable for oppression and its support for Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro.

Regional Implications

The Russian statement also reflects wider concerns over Washington’s approach to Latin America. Moscow has accused the U.S. of pursuing a doctrine of “ultimatums and interference” across the continent, notably in Venezuela, where both nations back opposing sides in the ongoing political crisis. By defending Cuba, Russia is signaling its commitment to counter U.S. influence and bolster allied states facing American pressure.

There was no immediate reaction from the U.S. State Department to Russia’s latest remarks. However, the sharp rhetoric from both capitals suggests that the geopolitical contest for influence in the Western Hemisphere is intensifying, with Cuba once again at its center.

