US and Iran Exchange Strikes as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Escalates; Kuwait Suffers Major Infrastructure Damage

The United States and Iran carried out reciprocal strikes on military and infrastructure targets Saturday, marking a sharp escalation in their protracted confrontation over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil once passed. The collapse of a short-lived interim ceasefire has dashed hopes for de-escalation, leaving the four-month-old war—initiated by the U.S. and Israel—with no clear off-ramp in sight.

Kuwait Bears the Brunt of Iranian Retaliation

The heaviest toll on Saturday fell on Kuwait, where Iranian attacks struck a water desalination plant and an oil facility, according to Kuwaiti authorities and the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). Both entities declined to specify the exact locations of the facilities, citing security concerns.

KPC confirmed that one of its oil installations was hit by what it termed “repeated Iranian attacks,” resulting in significant material damage and multiple injuries, as reported by Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA. Separately, the country’s Ministry of Electricity and Water said Iran struck a power and water plant, forcing several power generation units offline—the second such attack on a desalination facility in just two days. The tiny desert nation relies on desalination for approximately 90 percent of its potable water, raising acute concerns over water security amid the ongoing hostilities.

Kuwait’s Fire Force reported that firefighters battling two blazes sparked by the Iranian strikes sustained injuries, alongside at least one civilian worker. The full extent of casualties remains unclear, but local hospitals were placed on alert for potential mass casualties.

Kuwait Condemns “Systematic Hostile Approach”

In a sharply worded statement, Kuwait’s foreign ministry condemned Iran’s actions, accusing Tehran of deliberately targeting civilian sites and vital national infrastructure.

“The repeated targeting of these vital facilities reveals a systematic hostile approach targeting civilian sites and vital infrastructure that endangers the lives and safety of civilians,” the ministry said, calling the attacks a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. Kuwait stopped short of announcing military retaliation but said it would “take all necessary measures” to defend its sovereignty and would consult with its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) allies and the United States on next steps.

Kuwait Temporarily Closes Airspace, Disrupts Flights

In response to missile threats detected over its territory, Kuwait briefly closed its airspace Saturday morning, prompting Kuwait Airways to reschedule the majority of flights to and from Kuwait International Airport. The airline advised passengers to check for updated departure times and warned of further disruptions should hostilities persist. The airport resumed limited operations by midday, though flight radar data showed significantly reduced traffic.

U.S. Strikes Enter Seventh Consecutive Night

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported early Saturday that American forces had conducted their seventh consecutive night of precision strikes against Iranian targets. According to a CENTCOM statement, the raids hit “surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage facilities, and maritime capabilities” linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy. The U.S. said the strikes were intended to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and to protect American and allied forces in the region.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that the campaign is likely to continue unless Iran agrees to a new ceasefire with stricter enforcement mechanisms. However, Tehran has shown no willingness to relent, with Iranian state media framing the strikes as a “legitimate defensive response” to American aggression.

Iran Expands Retaliatory Campaign to Gulf Neighbors

In a notable strategic shift, Iran has expanded its retaliatory strikes beyond U.S. military positions to include non-belligerent Gulf states. Over the past 48 hours, both Bahrain and Kuwait have come under drone and missile attacks, according to regional security sources. Analysts interpret this as an attempt by Tehran to pressure Washington by targeting its regional allies and destabilizing critical energy and water infrastructure.

Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, reported no major damage from the strikes but confirmed that its air defense systems intercepted multiple drones near its coastline. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s interior ministry urged citizens to remain indoors and avoid gathering near potential military or industrial sites.

Wider Regional Implications

The intensifying conflict has rattled global energy markets, with crude oil prices surging more than 8 percent over the past week amid fears of a full-blown regional war. The Strait of Hormuz, though currently carrying a reduced share of global oil due to prior disruptions, remains a critical artery for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from Qatar and the UAE.

Diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and Oman have so far failed to broker a new ceasefire. A UN spokesperson expressed “grave concern” over the targeting of civilian infrastructure and called on both sides to exercise maximum restraint, but acknowledged that the window for diplomacy is narrowing by the hour.

What Comes Next?

As night falls over the Gulf, both Washington and Tehran show no signs of backing down. The U.S. has reportedly repositioned additional naval assets to the region, including an aircraft carrier strike group, while Iran has conducted military drills near its southern coast, simulating anti-ship missile operations.

For Kuwait, the immediate priority is damage control and ensuring the continuity of water and power supplies to its population of over 4.7 million. Emergency reserves are being deployed, and the government has activated a crisis management cell. But with Iranian strikes now targeting the country’s lifelines, the tiny emirate finds itself caught in the crossfire of a confrontation it never sought and from which it has little means to escape.

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