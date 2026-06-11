16 Cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Recorded in Herat

Officials of the Taliban-run Public Health Directorate in Herat have announced that 16 cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) have been recorded in the province since Eid al-Adha.

According to a report published on Wednesday, June 10, by the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar News Agency, citing Dr. Amirnejad, the official responsible for response and monitoring at the Herat Public Health Directorate, these cases were recorded as a result of failing to observe health precautions during the slaughtering and handling of livestock during the Eid holidays.

Amirnejad stated that the increase in cases is directly linked to rising temperatures and warned that the disease may spread more widely during the warmer seasons of the year.

He urged citizens to strictly follow health and hygiene recommendations when handling animals and animal products.

According to statistics from the Herat Public Health Directorate, 114 cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever were recorded in the province last year, resulting in 12 deaths.