Afghan Education Activist Matiullah Wesa Wins 2026 Normandy Freedom Prize in France

Caen, France – Matiullah Wesa, a prominent Afghan education activist and founder of the Pen Path organization, has been awarded the Normandy Freedom Prize 2026 in recognition of his unwavering advocacy for girls’ education in Afghanistan. The prize, awarded by the Normandy region in France, honors individuals or groups defending human rights and freedoms worldwide.

Wesa was selected for the eighth edition of the prize through a global democratic process involving 18,708 young voters from 75 countries a testament to the international resonance of his cause. The award ceremony is scheduled for 4 June in Caen, and will bring together more than 4,000 young people alongside World War II veterans, symbolically linking the struggle against historical tyranny with today’s fight for educational freedom.

A Life of Defiance and Dedication

Wesa began his activism at just 17 years old. He later founded the Pen Path (Sabil al-Qalam) initiative, a grassroots movement that mobilizes thousands of volunteers to build community-based schools and promote access to education in Afghanistan’s most underserved and conflict-affected regions. The organization places a strong emphasis on girls’ schooling, often operating in secret or under threat.

In March 2023, Wesa was detained by the Taliban and spent seven months in prison without formal charge. His imprisonment drew international outcry, but he continued to advocate for education even while incarcerated. Since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls and women are banned from secondary schools and universities a policy Wesa has called “a crime against humanity.”

The Normandy Freedom Prize: A Legacy of Resistance

Established in 2019 by the Normandy region and the International Institute for Human Rights and Peace, the Normandy Freedom Prize is rooted in the memory of D-Day and the liberation of Europe. It is awarded annually to individuals or organizations whose actions embody the spirit of resistance against oppression. Past laureates include Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Matiullah Wesa represents the quiet but powerful defiance that Normandy stands for,” a spokesperson for the prize said. “To deny a girl a pen is to deny her future and he has risked everything to change that.”

What’s Next

Wesa is expected to travel to France for the June 4 ceremony, where he will deliver a keynote address. Advocacy groups hope the prize will amplify pressure on the international community to take stronger action against the Taliban’s education bans. Meanwhile, Pen Path continues to support clandestine learning networks inside Afghanistan, reaching thousands of girls who have been formally shut out of classrooms.

“A child without education is like a bird without wings,” Wesa once said. “We will not stop until every Afghan girl can fly.”

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