Afghanistan Imposes Nationwide Smartphone Ban on Government and Security Personnel

KABUL – In a sweeping move to tighten internal security and curb unauthorized communications within state institutions, Afghanistan’s interim administration has formally approved a nationwide ban on smartphone use by all civilian and military government employees. The directive, which applies to personnel across all ministries, provincial departments, and security forces, mandates strict penalties for violators including legal prosecution, military court referral, and the confiscation and possible destruction of personal devices.

The ban, initially communicated verbally last week to eight security zones in the Afghan capital, has now been expanded to encompass all government institutions nationwide. Sources within the Kabul provincial administration confirmed on Wednesday that the measure was finalized during a high-level meeting at the governor’s office, where senior officials committed to full enforcement across both civil and military branches.

A written directive, obtained by local media outlets, outlines the punitive framework: employees found using smartphones on duty may face “legal and religious punishment,” with their devices subject to immediate seizure and disposal. The decree does not specify exceptions for official use, raising questions about how emergency communications or administrative coordination will be managed in the absence of personal mobile devices.

Rationale and Official Silence

While authorities have not issued a public explanation for the prohibition, insiders suggest the move is driven by concerns over operational security, intelligence leaks, and the unauthorized recording or dissemination of sensitive government activities. In recent months, unofficial videos and audio recordings from within government compounds have surfaced on social media, prompting officials to seek tighter control over internal communications.

However, the lack of an official justification has fueled speculation and unease among employees, many of whom rely on smartphones for both work-related logistics and personal connectivity. Government workers reached by phone before the ban takes effect expressed confusion about how they would coordinate daily tasks or receive urgent directives once the rule is enforced.

Human Rights and Media Concerns

The decision has drawn immediate criticism from press freedom advocates and civil society groups, who view the ban as the latest in a series of measures restricting access to information and public accountability in Afghanistan. Since the interim government assumed control, journalists have faced growing obstacles in gathering news, including limits on photography, video recording, and interviews with officials.

“This ban is not about security it is about silencing the last remaining channels of independent observation within government offices,” said a Kabul-based media analyst who requested anonymity due to safety concerns. “When civil servants cannot even carry a phone, it becomes nearly impossible for whistleblowers or citizen journalists to document misconduct or policy failures.”

International organizations, including the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and several human rights watchdogs, have previously voiced alarm over the erosion of digital freedoms in the country. Restricting smartphone access, they argue, not only curbs individual rights but also undermines government transparency, public oversight, and the ability of humanitarian workers to coordinate aid delivery in a crisis-prone environment.

Broader Implications for Governance and Isolation

The ban comes at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with severe economic challenges and a humanitarian crisis, with millions dependent on international aid and real-time communication with NGOs and UN agencies. Critics warn that isolating government employees from modern communication tools could hinder efficient disaster response, slow down inter-agency coordination, and further alienate public institutions from the citizens they are meant to serve.

Moreover, the directive may exacerbate the digital divide in a country where smartphones have become essential for banking, navigation, and accessing educational content. By prohibiting their use in the workplace even during breaks or administrative downtime the government risks deepening the disconnect between state operations and everyday Afghan life.

Enforcement Timeline and Future Outlook

The ban is scheduled to take effect at the start of the Islamic month of Muharram, which corresponds to June 17, 2026. Authorities have indicated that compliance will be closely monitored through surprise inspections and internal reporting mechanisms. Employees found in violation could be referred to military courts, which typically operate with accelerated procedures and limited avenues for appeal.

As the implementation date approaches, questions remain about how the government will accommodate employees with essential communication needs, and whether exemptions will be granted for health emergencies or family obligations. To date, no such provisions have been announced.

The international community is expected to monitor the enforcement of this measure closely, particularly in light of Afghanistan’s commitments under various human rights treaties. However, with diplomatic engagement already limited, it remains unclear whether external pressure could influence the administration’s stance.

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