Makhachev Makes History with 17th Straight UFC Win, but Garry Proves a Stern Test

Islam Makhachev cemented his place in UFC history on Saturday night, claiming his 17th consecutive victory to break Anderson Silva’s longstanding promotional record of 16 straight wins. The milestone came via unanimous decision over Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330 in Philadelphia, but the triumph was anything but straightforward.

Judges scored the five-round welterweight title bout 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 in favor of the Dagestani champion, who successfully defended his 170-pound crown for the first time since moving up from lightweight. The victory extends Makhachev’s professional record to 29-1 and further burnishes a résumé that now includes dominance across two divisions though Saturday’s performance raised as many questions as it answered.

From the opening bell, Garry a 28-year-old Irish phenom with a growing reputation for composure and precision refused to be intimidated by Makhachev’s legendary grappling. Using a pronounced reach advantage and sharp counter-striking, Garry repeatedly stuffed takedown attempts, forced the champion into prolonged striking exchanges, and made the center of the Octagon a battleground rather than a proving ground for Makhachev’s wrestling.

Makhachev’s grappling, however, remained the fight’s decisive currency. While he landed only four of his 14 takedown attempts, the ones that succeeded were strategically devastating. He used top control to bleed time, nullify Garry’s length, and accumulate points on the scorecards. Perhaps most telling was a blistering second-round head kick a weapon seldom associated with the wrestling specialist that briefly dropped Garry and reminded the audience that Makhachev’s striking evolution is no longer a side note but a genuine threat.

Yet Garry’s resilience was equally noteworthy. He grew sharper in the championship rounds, particularly in the third, where he landed clean combinations and forced Makhachev to retreat for the first time in the fight. His ability to survive prolonged ground pressure and return to his feet without taking significant damage suggested that the weight class change from 155 to 170 pounds has not diminished Makhachev’s skill, but it has exposed him to physically larger, more durable opponents who can absorb his power and test his cardio in deeper waters.

The record itself carries heavy historical weight. Anderson Silva’s 16-fight UFC streak, compiled between 2006 and 2012, was long considered untouchable a hallmark of transcendent dominance in an era of specialists. Makhachev now stands alone atop that list, but his path has been different: where Silva dazzled with precision and flair, Makhachev suffocates with system and pressure. Saturday night showed that system remains effective, but not infallible.

Perhaps the most significant subtext of UFC 330 is what Garry’s performance signals for the welterweight division. While Makhachev left with the belt and the record, he also left with visible swelling, a split-lip, and the knowledge that future challengers will study Garry’s blueprint: defend the takedown, trust the jab, and push the champion into deep water. Garry, despite the loss, likely rises in the rankings and in the minds of contenders as a legitimate threat rather than a sacrificial challenger.

Makhachev’s post-fight comments reflected both pride and pragmatism. “The record is for the fans, for my team, for my country,” he said inside the Octagon. “But Ian is tough very tough. I felt every round. This is not lightweight. I know now I must be better.”

That acknowledgment may be the most telling takeaway. The record is historic, but the reign is fragile. At 32, Makhachev has little left to prove in terms of numbers, but every remaining defense will be measured not just in wins, but in how convincingly he can impose his will against a new generation of bigger, faster, and more well-rounded adversaries.

For now, though, the night belongs to Makhachev. Seventeen straight. A new standard. And a warning to the rest of the division: the champion is still evolving but so are his challengers.

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