Polio-Free Afghanistan to Launch Vaccination Campaign Tomorrow Amid New Polio Cases

The Polio-Free Afghanistan organization has announced that a new polio vaccination campaign will begin Monday across five provinces, as health authorities intensify efforts to curb the spread of the virus following the confirmation of new cases in the country.

In a statement released on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the organization said the campaign will cover the entire province of Nangarhar, seven districts of Kunar, six districts of Kabul, two districts of Herat, and two districts of Farah. The initiative aims to administer oral polio vaccines to thousands of children under the age of five, with a particular focus on high-risk and mobile populations.

The decision to launch the new drive comes shortly after local health sources reported a fresh polio case in Tirin Kot, the provincial capital of Uruzgan. While official confirmation from the Ministry of Public Health is pending, the case has reignited concerns over the persistent circulation of the virus in both accessible and hard-to-reach areas.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Afghanistan has recorded 15 confirmed polio cases since the start of 2026, a figure that underscores the fragility of progress made in recent years. Most cases have been concentrated in the southern and eastern regions, where insecurity, logistical challenges, and vaccine hesitancy continue to hinder eradication efforts.

Polio is a highly contagious disease that primarily affects children under five and can cause irreversible paralysis or even death. Since there is no cure, vaccination remains the only viable defense. Health experts emphasize that multiple vaccine doses are essential to ensure immunity, particularly in areas where sanitation is poor and the virus can spread through contaminated water or food.

The situation in Afghanistan remains closely intertwined with that of neighboring Pakistan, one of only two countries alongside Afghanistan where wild poliovirus is still endemic. Cross-border movement, particularly through busy transit points like Torkham and Spin Boldak, poses a significant risk of reintroduction and transmission. In response, health authorities on both sides have stepped up coordination, aiming to vaccinate children before, during, and after they cross the border.

Mobile health teams and border health posts have been reinforced as part of this effort, with special attention given to nomadic families, internally displaced persons, and refugee returnees groups that are often missed by routine immunization programs.

Despite decades of vaccination drives, Afghanistan and Pakistan remain the last bastions of wild poliovirus worldwide. The persistence of new cases serves as a stark reminder that interruption of transmission requires not only repeated campaigns but also sustained investment in surveillance, community engagement, and primary healthcare infrastructure.

This latest campaign unfolds against the backdrop of a deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Widespread poverty, mass displacement, overstretched health facilities, and chronic funding shortfalls continue to jeopardize essential services. International health agencies have warned that any disruption to routine immunization could undo years of painstaking progress, potentially triggering larger outbreaks.

Polio-Free Afghanistan has urged parents, community elders, and religious leaders to actively support the upcoming vaccination drive, stressing that collective action is vital to safeguarding children and preventing further spread to unaffected provinces. The organization also appealed to local authorities and armed groups to ensure safe access for vaccinators, many of whom have faced threats or violence in previous campaigns.

As the campaign gets underway, health officials remain cautiously optimistic but acknowledge that achieving a polio-free Afghanistan will demand unwavering commitment, cross-border cooperation, and broader investments in child health and social stability.

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