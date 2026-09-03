Armed thieves kill 12-year-old child in Badghis.
According to sources, a 12-year-old child was killed by armed thieves in Ab Kamari district of Badghis province, and his cattle were also stolen.
Sources confirmed on Thursday, September 3, that the incident occurred at around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the village of “Padeh Daizangi” in Ab Kamari district.
According to the sources, the child was tending the cattle when he came under fire from armed thieves. He was killed as a result of the shooting.
In recent weeks, criminal incidents, including armed robberies and targeted and mysterious killings, have increased significantly in Badghis province.
In an earlier incident, sources reported that a man in Qadis district of Badghis killed his mother with an axe and injured his brother’s wife.
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