Canada urges its citizens to avoid all travel to Afghanistan

Canada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged its citizens to avoid all travel to Afghanistan due to “the unstable security situation, terrorist attacks, ongoing armed conflicts, the risk of kidnapping, arbitrary arrest and detention, high levels of crime, and widespread human rights violations by Taliban authorities.”

In a statement, the ministry said that the security situation in Afghanistan remains highly unstable and dangerous.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry advised its citizens: “If you are in Afghanistan, exercise caution and consider relocating to a safer location if necessary, as well as reviewing your personal security plans. Remember that you are responsible for your own safety and that of your family.”

The ministry added that Canada’s embassy in Afghanistan has suspended its operations and that the country’s ability to provide consular assistance and other support in Afghanistan is very limited.

Canada has previously urged its citizens on several occasions not to travel to Afghanistan because of security risks.

Canada closed its embassy in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power and does not recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Nevertheless, Canada has provided refuge to many Afghan political and cultural activists, women, and journalists and has helped relocate them out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.