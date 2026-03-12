Deadly Shelling by Pakistan Kills Afghan Civilians, Including Children

KABUL, Afghanistan : At least four members of a single family, including two children, were killed in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday when Pakistani forces launched artillery strikes across the border, according to officials in Kabul. The attack has sharply escalated cross-border tensions and underscores the growing toll on civilians in frontier regions.

Hamdullah Fetrat, the deputy spokesperson for the Taliban-led administration, confirmed the incident, stating that Pakistani soldiers subjected the Ali Sher-Tarizayi district of Khost province to “sustained and heavy shelling.” The bombardment not only caused civilian deaths but also resulted in significant destruction of local homes.

Fetrat identified the victims as a man, a woman, a boy, and a girl. He added that three other children were wounded in the attack, which specifically targeted the encampments of nomadic Kuchi people. The use of temporary shelters in the border zone left these communities particularly vulnerable, raising urgent concerns about the protection of displaced populations amid ongoing hostilities.

The Taliban administration further alleged that the artillery strikes extended beyond Khost, with shelling also reported in the Sarkano district of Kunar province. These claims could not be independently verified, and authorities in Islamabad have not yet issued an official response regarding these specific incidents.

However, such cross-border shelling has occurred previously. Pakistan has long accused militant groups of using Afghan soil to launch attacks on its territory, often citing these concerns to justify counterinsurgency operations along the porous and disputed Durand Line border.

The incident has highlighted a stark discrepancy in casualty reporting. While the United Nations has documented over 50 civilian casualties from recent cross-border escalations, the Taliban’s estimates place the figure at more than 100. This gap underscores the challenges facing international monitors in accessing conflict-affected areas and the competing narratives emerging from the region.