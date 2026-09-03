Japan and UNODC Launch $9.4 Million Counternarcotics Programme to Support Vulnerable Afghan Communities

KABUL / VIENNA – In a significant step to address Afghanistan’s enduring drug crisis, the Government of Japan and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have launched a new $9.4 million programme aimed at bolstering vulnerable communities, diversifying rural economies, and expanding drug prevention and treatment services across five key provinces. The two-year initiative, signed in Kabul on Thursday, September 3, marks a continued commitment to counter-narcotics efforts in a country grappling with deepening humanitarian and economic distress.

A Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Change

The agreement, formalized between Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UNODC, is funded through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with a contribution of JPY 1.488 billion (approximately USD 9.4 million). The programme will run from September 2026 through September 2028, building on a previous counternarcotics project implemented between 2024 and 2026. That earlier effort laid the groundwork for community engagement and alternative livelihood pilots, which this new phase aims to significantly scale up.

Implementing partners will include local agricultural cooperatives, civil society organizations, and health service providers, ensuring that interventions are grounded in local realities and community needs. The programme is also closely aligned with the objectives of the Doha Process Counternarcotics Working Group, reinforcing international coordination and mutual accountability.

Targeting the Root Causes and Consequences of Opium Economy

Afghanistan remains the world’s largest producer of opium, with poppy cultivation sustaining millions of rural families but also fueling instability, corruption, and public health crises. This new initiative adopts a dual-pronged approach: offering sustainable economic alternatives to former poppy growers while simultaneously providing life-saving prevention and treatment services for individuals and families affected by substance use.

Specifically, the programme aims to:

Support approximately 8,000 former poppy-growing households equating to around 56,000 people through alternative livelihood projects. These include high-value agriculture (such as saffron, almonds, and horticulture), livestock development, vocational training, and small-scale enterprise support. Special emphasis is placed on women-headed households and youth, who are often the most excluded from economic opportunities.

Reach an estimated 45,000 individuals impacted by drug use or at risk of substance abuse through integrated prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and social reintegration services. This includes community-based awareness campaigns, school-based education, outpatient counselling, and referral pathways to inpatient care where needed. The programme will also train local health workers and peer educators to sustain these services beyond the project timeline.

Voices from the Partners

Kenichi Masamoto, Japan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, underscored the shared responsibility in tackling narcotics: “Counternarcotics is not merely a law enforcement issue it is a development, health, and security challenge that demands collective action. Afghanistan must lead this effort, but it requires genuine, constructive international partnerships. The Doha Process provides a vital platform for such cooperation, and Japan remains steadfast in supporting Afghan-led solutions that restore hope and stability.”

Sota Tosaka, JICA’s Chief Representative for Afghanistan, highlighted the human-centered focus of the initiative: “This programme is about expanding horizons for vulnerable people offering them the chance to build sustainable livelihoods, strengthen their resilience, and reclaim their dignity and self-reliance. By doing so, we contribute not only to local well-being but also to Afghanistan’s long-term stability and regional cooperation.”

Polleak Ok Serei, UNODC Country Representative for Afghanistan, emphasized the integrated nature of the response: “Illicit drug economies are both a symptom and a driver of fragility. By combining alternative livelihoods with evidence-based prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation, we are tackling the causes and consequences head-on. Our approach is development-oriented, community-driven, and grounded in proven practices that promote healthier, safer, and more resilient societies.”

A Critical Moment for Afghanistan

The launch comes at a time of profound hardship for Afghanistan. International aid has sharply declined since 2021, while poverty, unemployment, and food insecurity have surged particularly in rural areas where poppy cultivation was once a primary source of income. UN agencies have repeatedly warned that without viable economic alternatives, many families may be forced to return to illicit cropping, reversing years of progress.

Moreover, the country faces a growing public health emergency linked to methamphetamine and opioid use, with limited treatment infrastructure and widespread stigma preventing many from seeking help. The new programme aims to fill critical gaps in both economic and health services, offering a holistic pathway out of dependency.

Looking Ahead: A Model for Regional Cooperation

UNODC views this initiative as a flagship component of its broader counternarcotics strategy in Afghanistan, which emphasizes data-driven programming, gender-sensitive approaches, and cross-border cooperation with neighbouring countries. The project will also contribute to the goals of the Paris Pact Initiative and the UNODC Regional Programme for Afghanistan and Neighbouring Countries, fostering intelligence-sharing, alternative development, and demand reduction across Central and South Asia.

As the programme rolls out, monitoring and evaluation frameworks will track outcomes in income generation, food security, school enrolment, drug use prevalence, and community perceptions of safety and governance. Lessons learned will be shared with international donors and Afghan institutions to inform future policymaking.

About UNODC: The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime is a global leader in the fight against illicit drugs, organized crime, corruption, and terrorism. In Afghanistan, UNODC works closely with national and provincial authorities, civil society, and international partners to promote justice, health, and sustainable development.

About JICA: The Japan International Cooperation Agency is Japan’s bilateral aid agency, supporting socio-economic development in developing countries through technical cooperation, grants, and loans. In Afghanistan, JICA has been active in agriculture, infrastructure, and human resource development for decades.

Donate Here