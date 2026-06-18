Over 480 Afghan Nationals Released from Pakistani Jails and Repatriated

At least 485 Afghan refugees many of whom had been incarcerated for prolonged periods were released from detention facilities across Pakistan and officially returned to Afghanistan this week, according to the country’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR).

In a statement released on Thursday, the ministry confirmed that the majority of the returnees 457 individuals crossed back into Afghanistan through the busy Torkham border crossing in the east, while the remaining 28 entered via the Spin Boldak crossing in the south. The group included entire families as well as single adults, all of whom had been held in Pakistani prisons for varying lengths of time.

According to MoRR officials, the detainees were primarily arrested due to a lack of valid residency or travel documentation, an issue that has become increasingly common amid Pakistan’s ongoing crackdown on undocumented foreigners. The ministry did not specify the exact duration of their imprisonment but noted that some had been in custody for several months.

Upon arrival, the returnees were provided with immediate humanitarian assistance including food, temporary shelter, and medical aid before being transported onward to their home provinces and districts across Afghanistan.

In its statement, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation expressed gratitude to Pakistani authorities for facilitating the releases, but also issued a broader appeal to the international community. The ministry urged global humanitarian organizations to step up their support for Afghan migrants both those still in Pakistan and those returning by ensuring dignified, safe, and well-coordinated repatriation processes. It further called for sustained aid to help reintegrate returnees into Afghan society, many of whom face uncertain futures amid the country’s ongoing economic and humanitarian crises.

“This is a moment of relief for these families, but it is only the first step,” the ministry said. “We call on the United Nations and partner agencies to continue their vital work in protecting the rights of migrants and to guarantee that every returnee is received in a humane and secure environment.”

The repatriation comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Kabul and Islamabad over the treatment of Afghan refugees. Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghans for decades, but recent government policies have led to the arrest and expulsion of thousands of undocumented individuals, straining bilateral relations and raising concerns among human rights groups about the conditions of detention and forced returns.

As of now, it remains unclear whether further releases are planned in the coming weeks, but Afghan officials have signaled that they are in ongoing talks with Pakistani counterparts to secure the freedom of additional detainees still behind bars.

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