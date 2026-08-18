Hormuz Strait to Remain Closed Until US Meets Interim Deal Conditions

The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States meets the conditions of the interim deal with Iran, including lifting the naval blockade and sanctions as well as releasing Iran’s frozen assets, Iran’s parliament speaker and top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Tuesday.

“Let me state clearly: Until the commitments made by the United States in the memorandum of understanding, including the lifting of the blockade, the release of frozen assets, the lifting of oil sanctions, the end of threats and military operations on all fronts, and other conditions to which America agreed in the memorandum, are implemented, the strait will not be opened,” Ghalibaf said .

The remarks came a day after the expiration of a 60-day window established by a June memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries—which was designed to pave the way for a final peace agreement . However, rather than easing tensions, the interim period was marked by renewed clashes, tit-for-tat strikes, and a deepening dispute over control of the strategic waterway, with both sides accusing each other of breaching the accord’s terms . Despite the failure to reach a lasting settlement, Ghalibaf asserted that Iran has emerged victorious from the conflict, stating, “We have truly won this war” .

While the MoU has collapsed, diplomatic channels remain partially open. Iran has been holding separate negotiations with Oman to manage traffic through the strait, with officials indicating that a temporary route may be established . However, Tehran maintains that any reopening of the strait is contingent on the full implementation of its conditions by the United States, including economic relief and an end to military threats . Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out extending the interim deal, stating that Washington already has “total control” over the strait through its naval blockade and reiterating his preference to declare the waterway a U.S. territory .

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