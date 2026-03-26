Torkham Crossing Reopens Temporarily for Migrants After Deadly Clashes

Local officials in Nangarhar province have announced that the Torkham crossing—a vital artery between Afghanistan and Pakistan—will temporarily reopen on Thursday, March 26, exclusively for migrant travel.

Quraishi Badloon, the head of Taliban Information and Culture in Nangarhar, stated on social media late Wednesday evening that the crossing will be operational starting at 9 a.m. local time. According to Badloon, the limited reopening is intended to facilitate the “safe and orderly movement” of Afghans traveling between the two countries, ensuring secure and regulated transit.

The decision comes after several days of complete closure triggered by armed clashes between Taliban fighters and Pakistani border guards. The violence had effectively paralyzed all movement through the crossing, one of the busiest and most strategically significant border points in the region.

Torkham serves as a critical route for both commercial goods and civilian travel, making its closure particularly disruptive. The recent skirmishes are the latest flashpoints in escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s de facto authorities. Sporadic clashes along the porous frontier have intensified in recent weeks, fueling concerns over regional stability and straining bilateral ties.

Humanitarian and Strategic Implications

Analysts suggest that the temporary reopening—albeit limited to migrants—may be aimed at alleviating mounting humanitarian pressures. Hundreds of families, traders, and travelers had been left stranded on both sides of the frontier, with dwindling access to food, water, and shelter.

Historically, such border closures have carried severe economic and social consequences. They disrupt cross-border trade worth millions of dollars daily, separate families dependent on transnational movement, and deepen local grievances in borderland communities already grappling with economic hardship.

While the move signals a cautious step toward de-escalation and a partial return to normalcy, the broader security and political tensions between the two neighbors remain unresolved. Authorities on both sides have indicated they are closely monitoring the situation, and the duration of the temporary reopening remains uncertain.

The standoff underscores the fragile and volatile nature of Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, where border disputes and security disagreements frequently boil over into closures that exact a heavy toll on ordinary civilians.

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