U.S. Plans to Deport Afghan, Syrian, and Iranian Migrants to Central African Republic Under Controversial Third-Country Deal

WASHINGTON – The United States is preparing to deport migrants from several countries including Afghanistan, Iran, and Syria to the Central African Republic (CAR) under a little-known third-country removal arrangement, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, migrants who entered the United States through irregular routes and failed to secure legal residency could be transferred to CAR, a fragile nation grappling with its own protracted civil conflict and humanitarian crisis. A source said the first deportation flight, expected as early as next week, could carry approximately 20 migrants from Afghanistan and Syria.

Those removed would be housed in apartments in Bangui, the capital of CAR. U.S. officials reportedly do not expect the migrants to be immediately returned to their countries of origin. However, no formal agreement between Washington and Bangui has been publicly disclosed, and it remains unclear whether CAR has the legal framework or infrastructure to handle such transfers.

The proposal has drawn swift condemnation from immigration lawyers and human rights advocates, who warn that deported migrants could eventually face “refoulement” the forced return to countries where they risk persecution, arbitrary detention, torture, or death. Concerns have also been raised about the legal basis of relocating asylum seekers to a third country with no prior connection to them, potentially violating both U.S. asylum law and international refugee protections, including the principle of non-refoulement under the 1951 Refugee Convention.

The move is part of broader efforts by Washington to strike agreements with third countries often poor and politically fragile that are willing to accept migrants whom the United States cannot easily repatriate due to a lack of diplomatic relations or ongoing conflict in the migrants’ home countries. Reports indicate that discussions have also involved the Democratic Republic of the Congo, though no final deals have been confirmed.

The issue is especially sensitive for Afghan migrants and asylum seekers, many of whom fled Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Human rights organizations have repeatedly warned that certain Afghans would face grave risks if forced to return, particularly former government employees, journalists, women’s rights activists, judges, and members of religious or ethnic minorities. Iran and Syria also remain designated countries of concern for political repression and violence.

Adding to the uncertainty, recent reports suggest that some Afghan evacuees and asylum seekers currently housed at the Al Udeid and Al Sailiya processing facilities in Qatar could be included in relocation discussions, though no final decision has been publicly confirmed. These individuals were evacuated during the chaotic 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and have been in legal limbo for years.

On Capitol Hill, more than 80 members of the U.S. Congress have reportedly urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to halt the plan and provide a detailed legal and operational framework, including how migrants will be screened, what protections they will receive in CAR, and whether the U.S. will monitor their treatment. Lawmakers from both parties have called for greater transparency, warning that the plan could expose vulnerable individuals to further harm and undermine U.S. credibility on refugee protection.

As of now, the Biden administration has not publicly confirmed the plan, and it remains unclear whether any deportation flights have received final approval. Rights groups are preparing potential legal challenges should the first flights proceed.

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