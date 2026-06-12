Kazakhstan’s Grain and Flour Exports to Afghanistan Surge 58% in Eight Months

Astana / Kabul – Kazakhstan’s grain and flour exports to Afghanistan have risen sharply, increasing by 58 percent over the first eight months of the current reporting period. According to data cited by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture, shipments climbed from 1.3 million metric tons to 2 million metric tons compared to the same timeframe last year.

The ministry, referencing figures from Kazakhstan’s national railway company, attributed the growth to sustained demand from traditional Central Asian markets, with Afghanistan playing a key role in this upward trend.

“The export growth is mainly driven by rising demand in Kazakhstan’s traditional markets across Central Asia and Afghanistan,” read a report from the news network Kazakhstan News, summarizing the ministry’s statement.

Beyond Afghanistan, Kazakhstan has also recorded significant increases in grain and flour exports to its other regional partners:

Uzbekistan – up 38 percent, from 3.6 million to 5 million tons.

Kyrgyzstan – up 50 percent, from 312,000 to 474,000 tons.

Turkmenistan – up 44 percent, reaching 197,000 tons.

The Ministry of Agriculture noted that the overall upward trend in freight transportation underscores strong and steady demand for Kazakh agricultural products, as well as the reliable functioning of southern export logistics corridors. These corridors, which run through key transit points along the border with Central Asian nations and Afghanistan, have proven resilient despite regional logistical challenges.

Looking ahead, industry analysts expect Kazakhstan to further expand its agricultural export capacity, with potential increases in wheat and flour milling output aimed at stabilizing supply to Afghanistan, which remains heavily dependent on imported staple foods.

Donate Here