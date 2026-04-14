UNICEF: Afghanistan Remains One of the World’s Largest Humanitarian Crises in 2026

UNICEF has warned that Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises in 2026, driven by years of protracted conflict, economic collapse, and the steady erosion of public services. Despite some stabilization since the 2021 political transition, the country continues to face profound vulnerabilities that have left millions in desperate need of aid.

In a report released on Tuesday, the agency stated that nearly 22 million people more than half the population require humanitarian assistance this year, reflecting the persistent and widespread nature of the crisis. Among those in need are over 11 million children, many of whom face life-threatening risks linked to malnutrition, limited access to healthcare, and a disrupted education system that has kept millions out of school.

UNICEF noted that it has supported 52,934 households with pregnant and breastfeeding women through cash assistance programmes aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes. These interventions are critical in a country where maternal and infant mortality rates remain among the highest in Asia.

The agency also reported reaching over 354,000 people in Samangan Province through a range of humanitarian interventions, including health and nutrition support, water supply projects, and child protection services. To prevent malnutrition, UNICEF provided nutrition counselling to nearly 180,000 caregivers, while more than 159,000 pregnant women and 350,000 children under five received essential micronutrient supplements.

In a further effort to combat disease and improve living conditions, the report added that around 78,700 people gained access to safe drinking water through the construction and rehabilitation of sustainable water supply systems. This is especially significant in drought-prone rural areas where waterborne illnesses are a leading cause of child mortality.

Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation has worsened in recent years due to a deepening economic crisis, sharp reductions in international funding, and severely limited access to basic services—particularly in rural and conflict-affected regions. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that without sustained financial and logistical support, millions could face worsening food insecurity, a resurgence of preventable diseases, and a collapse of already fragile education and health systems.

UNICEF’s findings underscore the immense scale of ongoing humanitarian needs and the critical importance of continued international assistance. The agency is calling for unrestricted access to affected populations, increased flexible funding, and long-term investment in basic services.

As global attention shifts to other emergencies, aid organisations stress that coordinated international efforts remain essential to prevent further deterioration. Women and children, who bear the brunt of the crisis, must remain at the centre of the response. Without urgent and sustained action, Afghanistan risks becoming not just a humanitarian emergency, but a forgotten one.

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