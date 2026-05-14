Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Chaka Khan and Vince Gill Recordings Enter National Registry

Recordings by some of the most influential artists in modern music including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Chaka Khan and Vince Gill are officially becoming part of America’s permanent audio heritage. Their iconic works are among 25 new additions to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress, an honor reserved for recordings considered culturally, historically or aesthetically significant to the nation’s recorded sound legacy.

Among the most notable inductees is Taylor Swift’s landmark 2014 pop album 1989, the project that marked her full transition from country star to global pop phenomenon. Beyoncé’s groundbreaking 2008 anthem Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) also earned recognition for its cultural impact, innovative production and enduring influence on popular music and dance culture.

Chaka Khan’s genre-defying hit I Feel for You joins the registry as a defining example of 1980s musical experimentation, blending funk, R&B, rap and electronic production into a timeless crossover success. Vince Gill’s deeply emotional ballad Go Rest High on That Mountain was also selected, celebrated for its moving tribute to loss and healing, as well as its lasting place in country music history.

Also inducted is Beauty and the Beat, the 1981 debut album by The Go-Go’s, which made history as the first album written and performed entirely by an all-female band to top the Billboard charts. Its inclusion highlights the group’s groundbreaking contribution to rock music and female representation in the industry.

Acting Librarian of Congress Robert Newlen announced the 2026 selections on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of preserving America’s diverse recorded history.

“Music and recorded sound are essential, wonderful parts of our daily lives and our national heritage,” Newlen said in an official statement. “The National Recording Registry works to preserve our national playlist for generations to come.”

The 2026 class spans a remarkable range of genres and eras, reflecting the richness of American musical and cultural history. Other recordings selected include Ray Charles’ revolutionary country crossover album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, which helped break racial and genre barriers in American music, along with Reba McEntire’s Rumor Has It, Rosanne Cash’s The Wheel, and Weezer’s beloved self-titled debut, widely known as The Blue Album.

Classic singles by Gladys Knight and the Pips, The Byrds, José Feliciano and Paul Anka were also added, recognizing their enduring influence across soul, rock, Latin-pop and traditional pop music.

This year’s registry also includes unconventional but culturally significant selections. The soundtrack to the influential 1993 video game Doom was chosen for its pioneering role in video game music and its impact on gaming culture. Another unusual addition is the radio broadcast of The Fight of the Century, the legendary 1971 heavyweight boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, preserved as an iconic moment in sports broadcasting history.

The oldest recording in this year’s class is Spike Jones and His City Slickers’ 1944 novelty single Cocktails for Two, while the newest is Swift’s 1989, illustrating the registry’s broad historical reach.

This year is especially historic because it marks the first time recordings by both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have been selected for the National Recording Registry a milestone reflecting their extraordinary cultural influence on 21st-century music.

The Library of Congress reported that more than 3,000 public nominations were submitted for consideration this year, demonstrating the continuing public passion for preserving the sounds that have shaped generations of American life.

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