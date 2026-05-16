Man Killed in Shark Attack Off Western Australia Coast

A 38-year-old man has died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Western Australia, marking the country’s second fatal shark attack of the year, police confirmed on Saturday.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning at Horseshoe Reef near Rottnest Island, located about 31 kilometers (19 miles) west of Perth, the capital of Western Australia. Authorities said the man, who has not yet been formally identified, was bitten while in the water at the popular tourist destination.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and brought the victim back to shore, where paramedics attempted to revive him. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police stated that a report will be prepared for the coroner as part of the official investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Following the tragedy, state authorities issued a public warning advising swimmers, surfers, and other water users around Rottnest Island to exercise extreme caution. Officials are monitoring the area closely and may impose temporary water restrictions depending on shark activity.

Aerial footage broadcast by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) showed a major emergency response operation, including a police vessel, several officers along the shoreline, and a rescue helicopter equipped with a stretcher.

The fatal attack has renewed concerns over shark safety in Australian waters. It comes just months after a teenage boy was killed in January following a shark attack in Sydney Harbour, an incident that shocked the nation and highlighted the increasing number of shark encounters along Australia’s coastline.

While shark attacks remain relatively rare, Australia records an average of around 20 incidents each year, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Most attacks occur along the country’s east and southeast coasts, though Western Australia has also experienced several serious encounters in recent years due to its vast coastline and thriving marine ecosystem.

Marine experts continue to stress that although shark attacks receive significant public attention, the risk of being bitten remains extremely low compared to the millions of people who safely enter Australian waters each year.

Donate Here