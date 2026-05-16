US Accuses Kabul of ‘Hostage Diplomacy’ Over Missing American in Afghanistan

Senior US officials, including former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, have renewed calls for the return of missing American author Paul Overby, accusing the Taliban of engaging in what they described as “hostage diplomacy” more than a decade after his disappearance in Afghanistan’s Khost Province.

Waltz said Washington remains committed to securing Overby’s safe return and reaffirmed that US authorities are offering substantial rewards for information leading to his recovery. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced a reward of up to $1 million, while the US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program, together with the Department of Justice, is offering up to $5 million for credible information that helps locate him.

“Paul Overby’s disappearance remains an unresolved case, and the United States will continue pursuing every lead to bring him home,” Waltz said, stressing that no effort would be spared in determining his fate.

Don Brown, speaking on behalf of Overby’s family, said the writer’s relatives have endured years of uncertainty and anguish since he vanished in 2014 while conducting research in Afghanistan for a planned book. Brown noted that the family has spent more than a decade seeking answers, while US investigators have continued to follow leads connected to the case.

The FBI said it has worked extensively on the investigation, coordinating with intelligence and diplomatic channels in an effort to uncover new information about Overby’s whereabouts.

US officials have increasingly criticized the Taliban over the detention, disappearance, and alleged mistreatment of foreign nationals, warning that Washington will not tolerate what senior Trump administration figures recently described as hostage-taking tactics used as political leverage.

The case has re-emerged at a time of continued strain between Washington and Kabul. Although indirect contacts between US and Taliban representatives have persisted since the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 primarily focused on detainee exchanges, humanitarian concerns, and counterterrorism cooperation relations remain tense and marked by deep mistrust.

According to the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program, Overby was last seen in Khost Province near Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan. He was believed to be attempting to cross into Pakistan as part of his research journey when he disappeared.

US authorities have also expressed concern for his health, noting that Overby suffers from an inner ear condition that requires regular medical treatment and medication, heightening fears about his long-term wellbeing if he remains in captivity or without access to proper care.

Overby, an experienced traveler and writer known for his extensive work documenting conflict zones and cultural histories, had traveled to Afghanistan to gather material for a new book. His disappearance remains one of the longest unresolved cases involving an American citizen missing in the region.

Donate Here