Afghan: A Nation Exploited, But Not Blameless

Afghanistan is often portrayed as a perpetual victim of great power politics, a country trapped in the crosshairs of history, its land repeatedly used and its people exploited, only to be discarded when stronger states achieve their objectives.

During the Cold War, Afghanistan was turned into a battlefield for Soviet ideological expansion, American containment strategy, and Pakistan’s doctrine of “strategic depth.” Each actor pursued its own interests with little regard for Afghan welfare. This pattern did not end with the Cold War; it continues in new forms. Recent bombardments in Kunar Province, including civilian areas and Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University, are stark reminders that Afghanistan continues to pay the price for regional power struggles.

Such incidents are widely viewed as violations of sovereignty, deepening long-standing grievances. They reflect actions often justified under counterterrorism frameworks, particularly by Pakistan, that cause civilian harm with little or no accountability, reinforcing cycles of instability.

However, the more uncomfortable truth is that Afghanistan’s tragedy cannot be fully explained by foreign invasions and external interference alone. To insist otherwise is to ignore the internal failures that made such interference not only possible, but highly effective.

Geography gave Afghanistan strategic importance, yet deep internal weakness, marked by chronically low literacy, institutional stagnation, a tradition that often limited innovation, and leadership forged mainly on the battlefield or imposed externally turned this importance into enduring vulnerability. These leaders often remained more accountable to outsiders than to their own people.

For decades, Afghanistan failed to forge a cohesive national identity capable of rising above ethnic, ideological, and regional divides. Instead of being institutionalized within a shared political framework, diversity was repeatedly exploited by both external actors and Afghan elites who pursued power through patronage networks and division. The absence of a unifying national project left a political vacuum, easily filled by competing external interests.

Leadership stood at the center of this failure. Afghanistan produced brave commanders but lacked true statesmen. Authority was rooted more in force, patronage, and foreign backing than in popular legitimacy. After the Soviet withdrawal, the sudden decline in Western support left a dangerous vacuum. Pakistan and Iran then supported different factions according to their own interests, pushing the country into civil war.

A system endures not only because of those in power, but because society allows it. At critical moments, ethnic loyalties, ideological slogans, and short-term grievances overshadowed long-term national priorities. Education the most decisive factor for breaking these cycles, remained persistently neglected.

This is not an argument for self-blame, but for self-awareness. External powers did not create Afghanistan’s internal fractures, but they exploited them with precision. They did not impose dependency; they leveraged it. Pakistan did not force Afghans to fight their governments or kill one another, yet it skillfully exploited and actively encouraged these divisions.

Afghanistan’s greatest vulnerability was not geography alone, but its persistent inability to overcome deep internal divisions and build a unified, resilient state.

The lesson is clear: no nation can outsource its stability. Every shortcut has failed, whether through violence, armed resistance, isolation, or excessive trust in external actors. Lasting change requires patient, internal structural reform: building accountable institutions, expanding quality education, cultivating an inclusive civic national identity, and producing leaders who answer to their own people rather than foreign patrons. Without this fundamental shift, Afghanistan will remain not a country shaping its own destiny, but a mere space where others advance their agendas.

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