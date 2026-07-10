Afghanistan strongly condemns Iran’s double standard and violation of diplomatic protocol by inviting its unscrupulous proxy leaders alongside Afghan’s current government dignitaries to Ali Khamanai’s funeral ceremony

July 9, 2026

As we all know, at its core, diplomatic protocol is about showing respect. It’s about acknowledging the sovereignty and dignity of other nations. It’s a language of gestures, symbols, and specific actions that convey a state’s intentions and its regard for its counterparts. Unfortunately, staging Masud’s presence on an international arena by Iran during the ceremony was clearly a breach of the protocol and values that Iran Khomeini’s regime should have adhered to. This behavior of the Iranian leaders has exposed once again their deep-seated animosity towards Afghanistan. All Afghans condemn this arrogant and irresponsible attitude of the Iranian government and call it as outrageous breach of the diplomatic protocol and heinous continuation of its interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. Afghans will never allow Iran’s proxies to flourish in Afghanistan to destabilize Afghanistan. Afghanistan is desirous of having good neighborliness with all its neighbors including Iran. Afghanistan has just emerged victorious for the first time ever in its long and tragic history of tormented agony of heavy human loss and infrastructure over the past nearly fifty years to put an end to bloodshed and hostilities in the country once and for good. Afghanistan is trying to forge ahead on the new path of economic development and self-reliance, peace and fraternity under the government. Afghanistan is in no mood for such stupid behavior on the part of Iranian counterparts. I therefor call on the current Afghan government to immediately issue a de Marche to the Iranian ambassador in Kabul.

On the same note, I also call on all governments in Europe where they have harbored and given refuge to the small pockets of former Iranian Khomeini’s unscrupulous proxy in Afghanistan who have now turned into unruly mobs causing violence and threats to other Afghans residing in these countries, to bring to justice. Such mobs are committing cybercrimes and violations in their host countries. They threaten Afghan scholars, analysts, political commentators and media activists who have adopted a legitimate and sound stance condemning Iran’s recent degrading political behavior towards Afghanistan. One of such victims who are threatened with deportation to silence him by these mobs is Mr. Sayed Belal Fatimi.

Sayed Belal Ahmad Fatimi is a political and legal analyst on national and international affairs based in the United Kingdom. He is a well-educated person of Afghan origin who has got his master’s degree from West Minster University in London. In search of the truth, he has been able to provide great analytical researched and facts based, real unbiased scholarly information to his viewers on world developments across the world aimed at raising the awareness of the Afghans urging them to know the truth about Afghanistan and the world to embrace peace, security and prosperity in Afghanistan. His recent stance on Iran’s deplorable political attitude has been viral among the Afghans crediting him with more glory to his prowess. Most of the people of Afghanistan hold him in high esteem and appreciate his hard work and sense of patriotism. He is a man after my own heart too. He has already won the hearts and minds of millions of Afghans across the world who benefit from his analysis and love and support him on daily basis.

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