July 4, 2026

Happy Independence Day, to the Great People and Government of the United States of America! All the people of the world who believe in human dignity, equality and freedom equally share and take pride in celebrating this auspicious and historical occasion, the Afghans are no exception.

Americans are bound by their constitution to embrace high ideals and civic responsibilities, adhering to the principle of human dignity insisted by Thomas Jefferson found in the declaration of American Independence. Following the great US revolutionary war, on 4 July 1776, Thomas Jefferson wrote the final draft of the declaration of US independence from the British.

Owing to the controversy mostly posed by the Federalists as whether this day was to be given recognition and celebrated, for they were still pro-British. It was not until the Federalists came apart toward the 1850s and 1860s when the Republicans and the Democrats who were pro Jefferson and the declaration and considered themselves as the inheritors of Jefferson jointly embraced to uphold this historical day of the adoption of the declaration of the US independence, It is noteworthy to mention here that this is contemporary to period in history when Afghan King Ahmad Shah Durani defeated the Iranian Safavids and created the Durrani Empire in 1747, which is considered the beginning of modern Afghanistan and the beginning of the Afghan state. The US, being a young republic, was busy doing many other things, so it took them almost another hundred years until in 1870 the US Congress formally recognized to celebrate 4 July as the day of the adoption of the declaration of the US independence.

American victory and independence ushered in a new era of freedom and equality for the rest of the world. The 4th of July 1776 will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. Americans believe that it will always be celebrated by succeeding generations as the greatest anniversary festival in the life of the US.