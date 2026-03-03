Afghanistan Reports Record Trade Surge with Central Asia, Exports Jump 77%

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s trade with its Central Asian neighbors has seen explosive growth in the past year, according to new data released Tuesday by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC). The figures reveal a significant deepening of economic ties with the five former Soviet republics, driven by a sharp increase in both imports and exports.

The ministry reported that total trade volume with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan surged in 2025 compared to the previous year. Imports from these countries rose by 43 percent, while Afghan exports to the region skyrocketed by an impressive 77 percent.

Breaking Down the Numbers

According to the MoIC statement, the value of imports from Central Asia jumped from $1.679 billion in 2024 to $2.399 billion in 2025. On the export side, Afghan goods sent to these markets increased from $122 million to $216 million over the same period.

While the trade balance remains heavily in favor of Afghanistan’s neighbors—with imports outpacing exports by a factor of more than ten to one—the ministry highlighted the rapid growth in outbound shipments as a particularly encouraging sign.

“Although Afghanistan has traditionally been an import-dependent country, last year it achieved a 77 percent increase in exports to the region,” the ministry noted. It emphasized that if this trajectory continues, Afghanistan could begin to meaningfully address its structural trade imbalance.

The Energy Factor and Future Goals

The ministry pointed out that a substantial portion of the imports from Central Asia consists of critical energy supplies, including electricity, natural gas, and fuel. These purchases are essential for powering homes and industries, but they also represent a significant strategic vulnerability.

“Efforts are ongoing to reduce Afghanistan’s energy dependency,” the statement read, suggesting that domestic energy production and diversification of supply sources are key priorities. Reducing these import bills would be the single most effective way to move toward a more balanced trade sheet.

Challenges and Opportunities for Afghan Exports

The report acknowledged that Afghanistan’s export basket to Central Asia remains limited, primarily consisting of agricultural products and other basic commodities. This reliance on raw or low-processed goods leaves the country vulnerable to price fluctuations and limits revenue potential.

To address this, the ministry stressed the need for a multi-pronged approach to boost export competitiveness. Key areas for development include:

Manufacturing Growth: Encouraging investment in domestic processing and light manufacturing to add value to raw materials.

Packaging and Standards: Improving packaging and ensuring Afghan products meet international quality and sanitary standards required by Central Asian markets.

Transit and Infrastructure: Expanding and streamlining regional transit routes, transportation networks, and customs procedures to facilitate smoother and cheaper cross-border trade.

A Positive Step Forward

The MoIC concluded its statement on an optimistic note, framing the 2025 data as a concrete step toward greater regional economic integration. “The growth in trade was a positive step,” the statement said, adding that with “active industrial policies, domestic production investment, and regional transit expansion, Afghanistan could achieve a sustainable trade balance.”

The significant uptick in trade comes as Afghanistan’s de facto authorities continue to prioritize economic engagement with neighboring countries. Stronger commercial ties with Central Asia are seen as a crucial pillar for stabilizing the economy, creating jobs, and offsetting the reduction in international development aid since the 2021 power transition.

