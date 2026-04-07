U.S. Firm Strategy Posts $14.5 Billion Bitcoin Loss as Crypto Rout Deepens

A U.S. company has reported more than $14 billion in losses after Bitcoin’s sharp first-quarter decline eroded the value of its massive holdings, underscoring the growing risks of corporate crypto treasuries.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the enterprise software firm turned Bitcoin accumulation vehicle, said it took an approximately $14.5 billion unrealized loss in the first quarter. The hit followed Bitcoin’s steepest first-quarter drop since 2018, with the cryptocurrency sliding more than 20% during the period. The decline left the company exposed to a significant paper loss on its vast digital asset position, which stood at over $50 billion at quarter’s end.

The magnitude of the loss was amplified by new accounting rules adopted last year. Under the updated standards, companies must record changes in the fair value of their crypto holdings directly in quarterly earnings a departure from previous practices that allowed such fluctuations to be booked in other comprehensive income. The change increases earnings volatility and forces firms like Strategy to immediately reflect market downturns on their income statements.

Despite the multibillion-dollar paper loss, Strategy signaled no retreat from its aggressive accumulation strategy. Between April 1 and April 5, the company purchased an additional 4,871 Bitcoin for roughly $330 million, at an average price of about $67,700 per coin well below Bitcoin’s 2025 peak but still above current market levels. The continued buying underscores Saylor’s long-term conviction, even as short-term market sentiment sours.

However, the first-quarter decline pushed the market value of Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings below the company’s average acquisition cost, which it reported at more than $75,000 per coin. That shift has added pressure to a financial model that relied heavily on rising Bitcoin prices and a strong premium in Strategy’s stock price to fund further crypto purchases through equity and convertible debt offerings.

To its credit, Strategy said it holds about $2.25 billion in cash, providing enough liquidity to cover interest payments and other financial obligations for more than two years. That cash cushion could help the company weather further volatility if crypto markets remain under pressure in the months ahead.

Under Saylor’s leadership, Strategy formerly known as MicroStrategy has become the world’s best-known corporate Bitcoin buyer, effectively turning its balance sheet into a leveraged bet on the cryptocurrency. That approach fueled investor enthusiasm during Bitcoin’s historic rallies, but it has also made the company’s financial results acutely sensitive to crypto price swings.

The latest quarterly loss highlights both the sheer scale of Strategy’s Bitcoin exposure and the inherent risks of tying a corporate treasury so closely to a volatile digital asset. Even so, the company’s continued buying suggests it remains committed to its long-term wager betting that future price appreciation will more than compensate for the painful volatility of the present.

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