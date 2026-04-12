Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92

Mumbai, April 12 — Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most iconic and versatile playback singers, passed away on Saturday at the age of 92. She died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted two days earlier.

According to hospital sources and family statements, Bhosle was admitted on April 11 after experiencing extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to serious complications, including cardiac and respiratory failure. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and informed that the last rites will be held at 4 PM at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

An Eight-Decade Musical Journey

Asha Bhosle’s extraordinary career spanned over eight decades a feat few artists in any genre can claim. She recorded more than 12,000 songs in over 20 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and even Urdu and English.

She sang her first film song in 1943 at the age of 10. Over the years, she became known for her incredible range from playful, seductive dance numbers to soulful ghazals and heartbreaking laments. Among her most beloved songs are “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Kajra Mohabbat Wala,” “Dum Maro Dum,” “Chura Liya Hai Tumne,” and the timeless “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” from Umrao Jaan.

Initially typecast as a singer for cabaret and dance numbers, Bhosle defied expectations by mastering classical-based compositions and ghazals, earning admiration from purists and younger listeners alike. Her collaboration with composer R.D. Burman whom she later married produced some of the most innovative and memorable songs in Indian cinema.

Awards and Global Recognition

Asha Bhosle received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and several Filmfare Awards. In 2000, she was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in cinema. She received the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honor, in 2008.

In 2011, the Guinness World Records recognized her as the most recorded artist in music history a title she held for several years. She also performed internationally, including a landmark concert at Royal Albert Hall in London and a collaboration with the British band Cornershop on the song “Brimful of Asha.”

Personal Life and Legacy

Born into the legendary Mangeshkar family on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Maharashtra, Asha was the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, another towering figure in Indian music. Despite inevitable comparisons, Asha carved out a distinct and powerful identity of her own.

Her personal life was marked by both triumphs and tragedies. She married at 16, had three children, and faced financial struggles in her early years. Her marriage to R.D. Burman in 1980 brought creative synergy but also public scrutiny. She lost her son, Vidyadhar, to illness in her later years. Through it all, her passion for music remained undimmed. Even in her 80s and early 90s, she continued to record songs and perform live.

Nation and Leaders Pay Tribute

Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, expressed deep anguish over her passing, calling her “a voice that transcended language and region.” He noted that Bhosle was not only a playback legend but also a National Award-winning artist and Padma Vibhushan awardee who inspired millions.

Across the country, fans, musicians, and actors have flooded social media with tributes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Her voice will echo in the hearts of generations. A glorious chapter in India’s cultural history comes to an end.”

The End of an Era

Asha Bhosle’s passing marks the end of a golden chapter in Indian music. Her voice defined the sound of several generations from the 1950s to the 2020s. While she is no more, her songs remain immortal. From film clubs to wedding processions, from cafés to classical concerts, her music will continue to live on.

Donate Here