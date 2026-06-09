Amnesty International Condemns Detention of Women in Herat, Calls for Immediate Release

Amnesty International has expressed grave concern over the recent detention of dozens of women in western Herat province for allegedly violating dress regulations imposed by the Taliban. The rights organization described the arrests as yet another sign of the continued and accelerating erosion of women’s rights in Afghanistan.

In a statement published on X on Monday, June 8, Amnesty International said the arrests underscore the Taliban’s ongoing repression of women and girls. The organization called on Taliban authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of all detainees and to ensure their safe and unconditional return to their families.

“Every woman has the right to choose how she dresses, to move freely, to participate in public life, and to live without fear of intimidation or arbitrary detention,” the statement read. Amnesty International also urged the international community to intensify pressure on the Taliban to end what it described as the systematic suppression of women’s rights.

The statement follows local reports that at least 30 women and girls have been detained in Herat over recent days for allegedly failing to comply with the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic dress requirements. According to local sources, the Taliban’s morality police formally known as the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice have significantly stepped up patrols in markets, parks, and other public areas. Several of those detained were reportedly transferred to undisclosed locations, raising fears of ill-treatment or enforced disappearance.

The arrests have drawn growing international condemnation. Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan, said he was deeply concerned by the reports, describing the detentions as arbitrary and unacceptable. Bennett called for an immediate halt to such arrests and demanded the unconditional release of all women held over alleged dress-code violations.

“Women should not face punishment for exercising basic freedoms, including decisions related to their appearance and participation in public life,” Bennett warned, adding that such actions further restrict the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and contribute to a pervasive climate of fear.

The detentions in Herat coincide with the release of a new report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which highlights a rapidly worsening human rights situation across the country. The mission reported increased enforcement of restrictive policies on women in multiple provinces, including Herat and Kandahar, where authorities have intensified dress-code enforcement and other social controls.

On Monday, UNAMA also briefed the United Nations Security Council, stating that approximately 3.8 million Afghan girls remain out of school, including more than 2.6 million adolescent girls barred from secondary education. According to the mission, around 250,000 additional girls are excluded from secondary education each year, raising fears of a “lost generation” of Afghan women and girls.

The latest detentions are taking place against the backdrop of broader systemic restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. These include sweeping limitations on education, employment (including a ban on most NGO work by female staff), travel without a male guardian, access to parks and gyms, and participation in nearly all aspects of public life. Human rights organizations have repeatedly warned that these measures are inflicting long-term social and economic damage on Afghanistan, exacerbating poverty, mental health crises, and the country’s isolation from the international community.

Amnesty International reiterated its call for the Taliban to immediately reverse all discriminatory policies and to respect international human rights law, which Afghanistan remains bound by. The organization also urged UN member states to ensure that women’s rights remain at the forefront of any future diplomatic engagement with Taliban authorities.

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