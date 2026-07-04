Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Tie the Knot in Star-Studded Madison Square Garden Ceremony

Pop superstar and NFL champion exchange vows in extravagant New York celebration officiated by Adam Sandler

NEW YORK — Pop music megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are officially married, the singer’s publicist confirmed Friday as guests arrived for a lavish celebration at Madison Square Garden that capped a whirlwind three-year love story.

“JUST&T MARRIED,” flashed on giant screens across the exterior of the iconic Midtown Manhattan arena, announcing to the world that the entertainment and sports power couple had exchanged vows. The marquee outside the venue bore the same message once the deed was done.

Comedian Adam Sandler, described by the publicist as a “friend of the couple,” served as the surprising officiant at the star-packed ceremony. The publicist’s statement, released under the headline “Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Married!” confirmed that the Grammy-winning musician had wed the three-time Super Bowl champion.

The couple opted for an intimate wedding party, forgoing traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her “man of honor,” while Kelce’s brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, acted as his best man, according to Swift’s publicist Tree Paine.

The bride and groom wore custom creations by Christian Dior Haute Couture, designed by Jonathan Anderson, with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. Swift accessorized with Cartier jewelry, completing a look befitting one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the decade.

A Love Story Years in the Making

The couple’s romance began in 2023 when Kelce attempted to meet Swift backstage at her Kansas City concert during her record-shattering Eras Tour. He was unsuccessful—failing to make it through security and later recounted his disappointment on his popular “New Heights” podcast, admitting he was “a little butthurt” he didn’t get the chance to give her a friendship bracelet bearing his phone number.

Swift was charmed by the gesture, later telling the podcast that it reminded her of “an ’80s John Hughes movie, and he was just like, standing outside of my window with a boombox and being like, ‘I want to date you.'” She recalled thinking, “If this guy isn’t crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”

The relationship grew steadily, with the couple appearing publicly together at her concerts, his Chiefs games, and on “Saturday Night Live.” Their engagement was announced in August 2025 through an Instagram post that playfully read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

A Who’s Who of Celebrity Guests

On a sweltering New York day when temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), A-list guests began arriving at the arena, which sits atop one of the city’s major transit hubs. Stars spotted entering included Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon, Abby Wambach, Camila Cabello, Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis, and model Karlie Kloss.

Kelce’s Chiefs teammates, including running back Kareem Hunt, were in attendance, along with Seattle Seahawks receiver Cooper Kupp, New York Giants receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL announcer Joe Buck, and Jenny Han, author of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” series.

A long line of black SUVs dropped off wedding-goers in tuxedos and evening gowns, their arrivals obscured by tents and gazebos in an effort to maintain privacy. Guests’ entrances were largely hidden from the throngs of onlookers who had gathered outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of the celebrity crowd.

Fans Flock to Witness History

The event, dubbed “America’s royal wedding” by some media outlets, drew Swift’s devoted “Swifties” fan base to the arena’s perimeter, where they strained to catch any glimpse of the festivities. One fan showed off a pink-and-white friendship bracelet that read “Team Bride,” while another held a handmade sign that cleverly adapted a Swift lyric: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight to MSG.”

Fourteen-year-old Jenntry Vaughn from Michigan, who traveled to New York with her mother Danielle, stopped to photograph the “JUST&T MARRIED” sign. “We follow her because we love her so much,” Jenntry said. “That’s pretty cool.”

Jane Lowry, a 15-year-old high school student from Texas visiting New York on vacation, climbed scaffolding across the street from the Garden to get a better view. “I wanted to see Taylor Swift because I do really like her music,” Lowry said, though she admitted she had only spotted two football players from her vantage point.

Fans speculated about what Swift’s marriage might inspire in her future music. “I think she’ll write some cute songs about it,” Lowry predicted, referencing Swift’s long history of documenting her romances in her songwriting.

Secrecy and Spectacle

The buildup to the wedding weekend was shrouded in secrecy, though a city permit obtained by The Associated Press helped confirm that the high-profile event would indeed take place at MSG over the July Fourth holiday weekend. The permit indicated the ceremony and celebration could last until 4 a.m.

Workers spent days this week unloading food and scenery for the major event into the arena. In a symbolic touch, lights atop the Empire State Building were set to turn light blue on Friday evening a nod to the bridal tradition of wearing “something blue” for good luck, according to the landmark’s social media account.

The event was held with heavy security, and there was a notable absence of social media posts from guests once they entered the arena, following reports that phones would not be permitted inside. This mix of hype and hush is characteristic of Swift, who has long maintained tight control over her personal narrative while simultaneously sharing intimate details through her music.

A Weekend of Celebration

The wedding kicks off a jam-packed holiday weekend in New York, as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence. The city is hosting a parade of dozens of tall ships on the Hudson River, and a World Cup match is scheduled in New Jersey.

Earlier this week, the couple demonstrated their commitment to philanthropy, donating $26 million through a publicist to 20 local and national charities across the United States. Many of the organizations were located in areas where the couple has deep ties, including Nashville, Tennessee; Los Angeles; Kansas City, Missouri; and New York.

The donation was accompanied by reports that the pair planned a cocktail hour for 1,000 people at the start of the holiday weekend—fitting for a couple whose combined star power transcends sports and entertainment.

Two Icons, One Extraordinary Union

Both Swift and Kelce are 36 years old, at the peak of their respective careers. Swift, the writer of “Love Story” and “Shake It Off,” has won 14 Grammy Awards, shattered records with her Eras Tour, and achieved billionaire status through her music and business acumen. Kelce, among the NFL’s most recognizable players, has helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowls alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes and co-hosts the popular “New Heights” podcast.

The wedding represents a culmination of cultural fascination with the couple’s relationship, which has captivated millions around the world. In a culture obsessed with famous couplings, this may represent the apex celebrity wedding, with perhaps only royal unions drawing more attention.

Outside the arena, some frazzled tourists joked about the challenges of visiting New York during such a high-profile event, navigating strict road and sidewalk closures. Others appeared happy to be part of the spectacle, gathering in nearby businesses and peering out windows for any glimpse of the festivities.

Diana Warshavsky, a New York resident, decided to head to MSG on Friday to celebrate alongside fellow Swifties and “send her good vibes.” “We’re relatively the same age, I’m a year older than her and I just got married this year as well,” Warshavsky said. “I’m just so happy for her.”

As the celebration continues into the night, one thing is certain: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have written their own love story—one that will undoubtedly inspire songs, headlines, and fairy tales for years to come.

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